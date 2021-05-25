Dive into River Days on Memorial Day weekend

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invites the public to the Woodlands Nature Station in Land Between the Lakes in Cadiz this Memorial Day Weekend, May 29-31, for River Days.
Encounter live animals, kid-friendly activities and games, and more, all dedicated to celebrating our area’s mighty rivers. Discover Nature Station’s resident denizens of the deep, alligator snapping turtles, Bob and Bindi, and marvel at the elegance of Artemis, the American Bald Eagle.
The Nature Station is also extending its closing time to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Memorial Day Weekend Programming:
Throughout the Weekend — Wacky Waters Kids’ Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, May 29
• 11:30 a.m. Don’t SNAP at Me — Giant turtle feeding
• 1:30 p.m. Barkley’s Beasts — Explore the animals found on Lake Barkley
• 4 p.m. Raptor Row — Meet our owls, hawk, and falcon
• 6-8:30 p.m. — Sunset Kayak Trip — Reservations, call 270-924-2020
Sunday, May 30
• 11:30 a.m. For Goodness Snakes — Meet a live snake
• 1:30 p.m. America’s Got Talons — Learn about our birds of prey
• 2:30 p.m. Cumberland’s Critters — Discover Cumberland River’s aquatic animals
• 4 p.m. Raptor Row — Meet our owls, hawk and falcon
• 6-8:30.p.m. Sunset Kayak Trip — Reservations call 270-924-2020
Monday, May 31
• 11:30 a.m. Water Giants — Learn about the huge water beasts in our lakes
• 12:30 p.m. Tales of Scales — Discover our snakes, turtles, and salamanders
• 1:30 p.m. Beach Bum Bobcat — Watch Barkley the bobcat get a new toy
• 4 p.m. Raptor Row — Meet our owls, hawk and falcon
Canoe and kayak rentals on Honker Lake begin on Memorial Day Weekend. Hourly rentals start at 10 a.m. and all boats must to be back to shore by 4:30 p.m. Rental rates are $15 per boat per hour. Visitors must check in and pre-pay at the Woodlands Nature Station to rent a canoe or kayak (weather permitting). For more information, call 270-924-2299.
Fourth grade students can go to https://everykidinapark.gov/, get their free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free. For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299.
