The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2022 Patriot Award until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

For the Distinguished Veteran Nomination, priority will be given to nominees who currently reside or work in Paducah or McCracken County and to veterans with service from the Korean War or World War II. Each nomination should state why the person deserves the honor, explain the person’s military history, and show how the veteran has made a difference in the community.

