The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department is accepting nominations for the 2022 Distinguished Veteran Award and the 2022 Patriot Award until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.
For the Distinguished Veteran Nomination, priority will be given to nominees who currently reside or work in Paducah or McCracken County and to veterans with service from the Korean War or World War II. Each nomination should state why the person deserves the honor, explain the person’s military history, and show how the veteran has made a difference in the community.
For the Patriot Award, nominations are being accepted for non-veteran candidates who dedicate their time to serving veterans and veteran causes in this community.
All nominations must include the name and phone number of the person making the nomination.
Nomination forms and award criteria are available in the Parks Office or online.
Veterans Day Poster & Essay Contest
Entries to the Veterans Day Poster & Essay contest, organized by Paducah Parks & Recreation and the Paducah Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, also are due on Oct. 20. The contest is for all K-12 students in Paducah and McCracken County. Judging will be in four divisions:
Grades K-2 (8 1/2” x 11” picture, original artwork) – Theme: Veterans Around Me
Grades 3-5 (100-150 word essay) – Theme: Veterans Within My Community
Grades 6-8 (150-200 word essay) – Theme: Honoring Veterans in My Community
Grades 9-12 (200-300 word essay) – Theme: How Should I Honor Veterans In My Community?
First, second, and third place winners will be selected from each grade division with the city of Paducah providing cash awards. First place winners will receive $75. Second place winners will receive $50 with each third place winner receiving $25.
The following must be included with each entry: student’s name, grade, name of school and teacher, and the school’s (or home school's) phone number or email address. Entries must be the original work of the student.
How to Submit Nominations and Entries
Poster & Essay Contest entries and award nominations can be emailed to parkinfo@paducahky.gov, hand-delivered to the Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, or mailed to the following address:
Paducah Parks & Recreation
For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at 270-444-8508.
