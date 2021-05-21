MAYFIELD — Families of Mayfield Independent School students who submitted applications for a supplemental school year will have a chance to sit down with school officials to discuss pros and cons of returning for a repeat academic year.
The Mayfield Independent School District Board of Education approved allowing those students who have submitted necessary paperwork an additional year, based on Senate Bill 128. The approval was made during the board’s monthly meeting Monday. Board member Martha Wynstra was absent.
The board had established a May 1 deadline for students and parents to complete and submit their applications. Superintendent Joe Henderson told board members 34 students in the entire district — 18 at Mayfield High School and eight at both Mayfield Middle and Mayfield Elementary — applied for the additional year. The number, he said, wasn’t significant to make any staffing changes, which had been a point board members had raised at prior meetings.
“We’ll work with the kids on an individual basis and make sure we get a plan together for them to be successful,” Henderson explained.
School personnel will go through the process and address questions and possible issues of an extra year on individual situations, such as KEES (Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship) funds and athletics.
Henderson said repeating a year in grades K-8 could provide an additional opportunity for those students to better prepare themselves for future grades after dealing with virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. The complexity differs, however, at the high school ranks because of graduation requirements or with athletics such as weighing a student-athlete’s first four years of high school per NCAA Division I parameters.
Henderson also noted statutory language that if a student meets graduation requirements, districts shall issue that student a diploma. “If you meet those at the end of the fourth year, then there is no fifth year,” he said. “We want to make sure we have a plan moving forward to achieve those intentions of what those parents and students might want to do.”
Students and parents will have through the end of July to opt out of the supplemental year if they so choose. The board also accepted a bid from CFSB for the naming rights to War Memorial Stadium. The naming agreement for CFSB War Memorial Stadium will run through 2031 at a cost of $10,000 per year. This would involve signage at the front entrance of the football stadium and designated places inside. When the topic was broached last year, Henderson stated War Memorial Stadium’s name would not be removed from the site. The move will help raise revenue for needed improvements with locker room showers, heating, general accommodations for fans, and restroom facilities at the 72-year-old stadium.
