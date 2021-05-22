Discovery Park of America’s Annual Cruise-In will be held on June 12.
Cruisers and collectors of show cars and trucks who wish to participate in the cruise-in can do so at no charge. Each cruiser will receive two general admission passes to Discovery Park for that day, a button, dash plaque and a goodie bag. There will be food trucks, vendors and a swap meet on the grounds near the cruise-in. Guests who are visiting the park may enjoy the cruise-in with park admission.
“We are all looking forward to the cruise-in this year,” said Karl Johnson, a Discovery Park director and point-of-contact for the event. “After a year of canceled car shows around the country, we’re grateful to be among the first being held once again.”
One grand-prize trophy will be awarded at the end of the show in memory of Jeff Davis, a passionate car enthusiast and docent of Discovery Park who died earlier this year. “The Jeff Davis Show Stopper Award” will be given to the car with the biggest “Wow” factor, as chosen by a group of judges. Davis was very involved in the planning and execution of car shows and cruise-ins in the past for Discovery Park and was instrumental in management of the museum’s transportation gallery.
“Jeff could always be found in the transportation gallery talking with guests about the many cars, trucks and motorcycles on display,” said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park. “Jeff’s passion and enthusiasm will be greatly missed. Presenting this award is just a small way we can join his friends and family in paying tribute to his contribution to Discovery Park and to this region.”
The Discovery Park Cruise-In is sponsored by Ford Construction Company. The south gate will open for participants at 8:30 a.m., and the cruise-in begins at 10 a.m. for guests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.