The Paducah Historical Preservation Group has recently requested funding to support its efforts to uncover unmarked and forgotten slave grave sites at Oak Grove Cemetery. The group plans to use advanced infrared technology to scan the ground and locate any burial sites that may have been overlooked or lost over time.

According to Rhonda McCorry-Smith, using infrared technology is a crucial step in their mission to preserve the area’s rich history and honor the lives of those who suffered under the cruel institution of slavery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In