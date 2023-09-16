The Paducah Historical Preservation Group has recently requested funding to support its efforts to uncover unmarked and forgotten slave grave sites at Oak Grove Cemetery. The group plans to use advanced infrared technology to scan the ground and locate any burial sites that may have been overlooked or lost over time.
According to Rhonda McCorry-Smith, using infrared technology is a crucial step in their mission to preserve the area’s rich history and honor the lives of those who suffered under the cruel institution of slavery.
“We have decided that there’s a lot that can be done for the community to preserve our history, and this is one of the big ones,” Smith said.
Smith said she has a lost relative buried in Oak Grove Cemetery, one of the first cemeteries for enslaved people in Paducah.
“I, personally, am still looking for my grandmother’s gravestone,” she explained.
Many of these gravesites have been lost or forgotten over time, and the group hopes to bring them to light and provide proper recognition and respect for those buried there.
“A lot of people don’t realize there are enslaved people in the cemetery because there are no markers, there’s nothing,” Smith said. “They’ve relocated them a couple of times, and the last time, there was no record of where they moved them.”
The group is seeking a grant to begin the excavation process.
“We have recently applied for a (501-c3) grant,” she said. “We expect to have that between now and hopefully by Thanksgiving, and if we get it, we hope to start the process early next year.”
Smith didn’t share how much the grant would cover but said they are still seeking additional support to cover the costs of the infrared technology and other necessary equipment. They urge community members to unite and support their cause, emphasizing the importance of preserving and honoring the area’s diverse history.
“I think we’re going to need the whole community’s support,” she said. “It’s for genealogy, and just again, for preservation.”
Betty Dobson, Director of the Uppertown Heritage Foundation, goes out of her way to help maintain the cleanliness of the grave sites. She organizes annual cemetery clean-up events all over west Kentucky.
“It’s essential to take care of these abandoned cemeteries because it’s our history, our heritage,” Dobson said. “You know, and out of respect, they should have that dignity, even if they are not here to see it; we should offer it.”
She said the African-American Heritage Commission funds the clean-ups. She said that cleaning one cemetery cost thousands of dollars.
“We spent about $6,500 cleaning and traveling to these particular areas, removing debris and fill-ins and things of that nature,” she explained.
Dobson said although they can only host one clean-up per year, she still gets volunteers hoping for the same mission — discovering the past to preserve the future.
“We still get volunteers to come out and clean and cut the grass for us,” Dobson said. “Skinner’s Lawn Service has always been a big help on this project. They understand our mission, and we value them and hope we see it through.”
The preservation group and heritage foundation said they have a strong track record of successfully protecting and promoting the area’s cultural heritage. With continued support from the community, they said they are confident they can make significant strides in uncovering and preserving forgotten grave sites in the region.
