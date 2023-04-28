 Skip to main content
Discover tall ship, Pinta

Discover tall ship, Pinta

The “Pinta,” a replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Christopher Columbus and many early explorers, will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The ship will be docked in Grand Rivers until its departure May 15.

On Friday, May 5, the “Pinta,” a replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Christopher Columbus and many early explorers, will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The ship will be docked at Green Turtle Bay Marina in Grand Rivers until its departure May 15.

In 2005, the Pinta was launched in Brazil after three years of construction. The ship was built by eighth generation Portuguese shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th century. The Pinta was the first ship to sight land on the famous voyage of discovery on Oct. 12, 1492.

