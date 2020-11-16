The West Kentucky Disc Golf Club came together this weekend, raising around $500 with a Saturday game to support a friend whose wife had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Matthew Allen put together a fundraising effort after Kelsey Hutchinson, the wife of club member Jack Hutchinson, was diagnosed several weeks ago.
Jack and Matthew were brought together by disc golf — which the pair say is their favorite sport — and both play for the club.
“When I first started playing, I just didn’t have that much of an outlet, and as a kid growing up in Murray it was not that much to do,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson has played disc golf for 12 years, but Saturday’s game was different.
“I haven’t seen some people in months. I haven’t seen some of them in years,” he said.
Matthew and Jack were paired up in Saturday’s game.
“I just think it was just a little providence from God just bringing us together,” Allen said.
That togetherness brought Hutchinson a smile — a smile that’s harder to come by with his wife’s illness.
“She’ll have trouble walking. Other days, her hands don’t want to close all the way, but she always has her good days,” Hutchinson said. “Some days she feels like she doesn’t have cancer, but she knows it’s still there.”
But with every throw, they’re closer to paying off another hospital bill to help her survive.
Fundraising efforts for the Hutchinson family are ongoing. A GoFundMe page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/mupdpk-help-the-hutchinsons, where over $1,100 had been pledged as of Sunday afternoon.
Jack was deeply moved by his teammates’ actions Saturday.
“I just started bawling. I just started crying. Just the thought that they had to just put it together for us,” Hutchinson said. “We have a 1-year-old daughter, and I cannot tell you how stressed out I was. I’m still stressed out, but this right here helps out out a lot. It’s just nice to see my friends.”
