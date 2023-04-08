PADNWS-04-08-23 MINORITY DIRECTORY - PHOTO

Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College, holds a copy of the 1991 Paducah Area Minority Directory, a publication he and Danny Fugate helped to put together.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

In 1991, the idea to publish a minority directory was brought to Paducah to promote local African-American-owned businesses and services aimed toward the African-American community. That directory was published in 1991, and another was published in 1995. Now, someone who was unaware of the previous directories is working on a current version of that publication.

On Feb. 1, 1991, a town hall meeting was held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College — then called Paducah Community College — to serve as a forum of community leaders and youth representatives to discuss concerns and issues affecting minorities in Paducah.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In