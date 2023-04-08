In 1991, the idea to publish a minority directory was brought to Paducah to promote local African-American-owned businesses and services aimed toward the African-American community. That directory was published in 1991, and another was published in 1995. Now, someone who was unaware of the previous directories is working on a current version of that publication.
On Feb. 1, 1991, a town hall meeting was held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College — then called Paducah Community College — to serve as a forum of community leaders and youth representatives to discuss concerns and issues affecting minorities in Paducah.
One repeated concern was the need for better communication and networking to promote awareness of minority-owned businesses as well as minority churches, services and other needs in the Black community. To that end, the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP decided to create a minority directory and placed Danny Fugate and Anton Reece in charge of a committee to publish it.
The 72-page 1991 Paducah Area Minority Directory included a listing of those items, as well as photos from that year’s 8th of August emancipation celebration, information about historically Black colleges and universities, scholarships, a listing of African-American associations and organizations, advertisements from area businesses and an article about Charles “Speedy” Atkins, who was the area’s most famous mummy.
Fugate said there were a lot of people who worked on the directory who brainstormed about the project, but he and Reece stated that it was Fugate who brought the idea to Paducah after attending an expo in Indianapolis.
“I went to the first Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, and I think that was in ’88 or ’89,” Fugate said. “They had a Black expo, and that was in the parking lot of the old stadium (the RCA Dome).
“I saw vendors upon vendors of Black products, so I thought that maybe we could do something like that in Paducah — not on that scale yet, but get information about Black products and Black businesses and put that out there to the community.”
Fugate came to Paducah in 1987 from Hopkinsville, and he asked questions about local Black services and businesses.
“I just threw that out at an NAACP meeting — I was a member of the NAACP in Hopkinsville and joined the one here,” he said. “I said, ‘What if we put together a directory?’ That caught on, and we decided to move forward and develop one.”
Reece said another aspect was that there was no consistent source of information about minority businesses.
“We really thought that it was important that we had a central place where we could access that,” he said. “The outline (for the publication) covered everything from ethnic services — barber shops, churches and places to worship, places to eat — the essential services.”
He added that, through his role at the community college and minority affairs recruitment, there was an awareness of an increase in Black professionals in Paducah.
“Dr. Nona Logan was one of the first Black doctors,” he said, adding that there were several other prominent Black business people in the area. “(Creating the directory) was also about getting some of the new professionals this resource in place. It was basically the reason it was formed.”
Reece said the directory was handed out at events at the Robert Cherry Civic Center and during 8th of August emancipation celebrations.
Eritrea McCorry-Cooper is working on a similar project for current Black-owned businesses — but she had never heard about the previous minority directory of the 1990s.
Her idea sprang from stories about the “Green Book,” a guide of places to stay and eat for traveling African-Americans during the time of segregation.
“It’s always been an interest of mine since I was a young lady traveling around with my family,” she said. “My grandmother talked about the ‘Green Book.’ She was born in 1927, so she was very familiar with the ‘Green Book’ — places you could go and areas you should stay away from.”
As she grew up and traveled with her family, she noticed how hard it was to find information about restaurants or businesses that catered to the needs of African-Americans.
“It was hard to find those things unless you were from that area and you knew exactly where to go,” she said. “I just thought about how neat it would be to do something like that.
“As time went on and I got older, I noticed within our area different things that happened like quilt shows and Barbecue on the River — and our biggest thing was 8th of August. There are so many Black-owned businesses that we have, a lot of people didn’t know about them unless you lived here.”
McCorry-Cooper said she’s been working on her publication over a number of years, and she is still working on a modern version of the directory.
“I do have a book that is like a prototype,” she said. “I want people to know what we have to offer in our area, in our city. Today, we have the House of Ross Coffee Bar, restaurants like Big Ed’s soul food restaurant, and over in Metropolis, there’s Just Like Mama’s home-cooked meals.
“Clothing stores, nail salons — almost pretty much whatever you’re looking for, we have those things in Black-owned businesses, but if people don’t know you exist or where you are, you get lost.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.