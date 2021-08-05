Production remains halted at the site of an explosion that occurred two weeks ago at the Dippin' Dots facility in Paducah, as the investigation into that incident continues.
The building where the explosion happened is used to produce an ingredient for a product that is produced elsewhere by a third-party, and it not related to the frozen ice cream which Dippin' Dots manufactures, according to Steve Heisner, the company's vice president of administration and human resources.
Ten people were injured in the explosion that occurred July 21 sometime around 4 p.m.
Nine were released from the hospital by the next day, and one, who was taken to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville, was released July 24.
"The property (building where the explosion occurred) has been released to us and we are working with the insurance company to determine what is usable, what is not usable, and what may become part of an insurance claim," said Heisner.
