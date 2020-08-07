Paducah-based Dippin’ Dots has opened a new $3.2 million manufacturing facility which helps expand use of its patented technology to other industries beyond flash-frozen ice cream and will add 45 jobs.
The new plant focuses on supporting increased demand for Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics, an arm of the company launched in 2018, which has experienced significant growth, including manufacturing for the plant-based meat segment, pharmaceutical companies, probiotic brands and animal feed, among others that require high-volume cryogenic freezing.
The new 6,000-square-foot facility, located at 3865 Industrial Drive, has been under construction for the past nine months. It was designed with efficiency in mind with the goal to duplicate anywhere in the world for future growth, according to company officials.
The Dippin’ Dots cryogenics process uses liquid nitrogen to flash-freeze products that require high-quality standards. The process is suitable as a first step for any products that need to be freeze-dried, including industries that create probiotics, bacterial cultures and plant extractions.
The small pellets provide the ideal surface area for freeze drying while maintaining the integrity of the media culture, the company said.
“We’re excited about the progress we’ve made and believe there are numerous types of food products still untapped, such as companies that produce sauces or gravies for frozen meals. We’ve also developed the technology to freeze fresh cream and butter into beads that can be stored in the home freezer,” said Stan Jones, Dippin’ Dots vice president of development.
“Another potential use of our technology is for freezing blood plasma and maintaining it at cryogenic temperatures until needed. We’re excited to license our technology to help innovate further in other industries around the globe.”
In addition to the new production facility in Kentucky, the Dippin’ Dots cryogenic team can customize machines based on individual company needs. To date, the company has provided equipment to customers in the Netherlands, South Korea and France, and it is currently working with customers in Brazil and Germany for various applications.
With the additional plant, the Dippin’ Dots facility can produce 2 million pounds of product a month. The original facility will be used solely for ice cream production.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the new jobs the facility will bring will be added gradually, according to Billie Stuber, director of public relations and digital marketing.
“Currently, we are utilizing employees at both of our plants. Some of them will work at the new cryogenics facility but they may also be people to work at our main plant where we’re making our ice cream,” she said.
The impact the coronavirus has had on businesses across the world, including Dippin’ Dots, has created drastic changes in the market and consumer habits, according to Scott Fisher, CEO.
“The need for businesses to adapt with unprecedented strategic alternatives is more important than ever,” he said. “We feel lucky that because of our diversification due to the cryogenics business, our brand has been able to sustain the sales hit better than anticipated.
“We know there’s a bright future for more applications and that it’s a win-win for Dippin’ Dots when it comes to the strength of our company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.