With additional layoffs this week, Paducah-based Dippin’ Dots has reduced its workforce by 82 people since April, all of them related to a downturn in business caused by COVID-19.
A total of 65 employees nationwide were laid off Tuesday and Wednesday, which included 45 from the Paducah plant. In April, 17 Paducah employees were laid off, according to Billie Stuber, director of public relations and digital marketing.
“In April, we (also) furloughed a few dozen employees. At the time they were furloughed the intent was to bring them back depending on how business improved once parks and malls and all of those locations started opening ... obviously, that’s where people buy Dippin’ Dots,” she said.
“While some of the venues that were closed completely are beginning to reopen, some are required to open at lower capacity and aren’t seeing or serving as many guests. All of that factors in to just how quickly our business has been able to recover.”
Some of the layoffs across the country involved sales staff and regional managers that service customers impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
Despite the layoffs, the company which makes flash-frozen ice cream has not halted production in Paducah.
“We are still operating. There are about 125 employees still working at the plant,” Stuber said.
“The layoffs occurred across all departments. We still have enough people in each department (to operate).”
The company is hopeful that business will continue to improve “and we will be able to open those positions back up,” she said.
“It’s sad. The position that we’re in is heartbreaking. I do think things will be normal again, and the economy is going to recover.
“I believe we’ll get through this eventually, but it’s hard to say whether ‘eventually’ is in four weeks or four months,” Stuber said.
“We’ll adapt and hopefully be able to bring people back on board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.