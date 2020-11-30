The Diocese of Owensboro Catholic Schools Office — of which the St. Mary School System is a part — issued a statement regarding the appeals ruling Saturday.
The system, the statement said, will be moving back to “plan B.”
“It comes with a heavy heart to inform all of you the courts have upheld the appeal from the Governor that overturns the recent injunction against his order to close schools,” the statement read. “Elementary schools can use virtual learning along with ‘targeted learning’ this week and can return to in-person classes on Dec. 7th if their county is not red (McCracken is still classified as red, as of this Sunday). Middle and High Schools will be out until Jan. 4th using virtual learning.”
St. Mary Preschool will remain its regular schedule, food service will be available to interested families and any information regarding targeted in-person learning will be sent via school principals early this week.
The statement went on to express disappointment on the office’s behalf because it “contradicts the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our own school data” because their “families and faculty deserve decision-making that provides the opportunity for consistency of scheduling and for their overall wellbeing.”
The office intends to continue pursuing the case in the court system while conferring legal counsel and the Catholic Conference of Kentucky to determine future actions.
