Many of our most beautiful summer flowers are tender tropical plants that will not survive our winters. It is a waste of time to dig them each fall and waste of money to have to repurchase each spring. That is if you can find the same varieties. As they must be dug anyway, it makes sense to clean and store them over winter.
The when and how to dig is key to saving the tender bulbs, corms, rhizomes and tubers. (They will be referred to as ‘bulbs’, to save space.) Dig or lift after foliage has died back or no more than 3”, and before the first frost. By then bulbs have developed buds or, ready to produce them in the spring or summer. If interplanted with other plants, carefully dig with a narrow trowel. Clumps can be lifted with a narrow pitch-fork and separated. Save extra bulbs as special gifts for garden friends. Gently remove dirt and cut roots back to 1”. Do not wash as the bulbs will absorb the extra moisture and can contribute to rot. Whatever containers you use to store, make sure that it is not air-tight. Punch holes in cardboard and layer with newspaper, peat moss, vermiculite making sure the bulbs do not touch. Slightly mist the material to prevent it from drying the bulbs.
Store in a dark, dry location at about 50 degrees — unheated garage, basement(only if dry) or non-defrosting refrigerator. Check monthly on them and discard rotten, moldy, or desiccated bulbs. Plant at the appropriate time.
Tender bulbs include: begonia tuberosa, canna, caladium, dahlia, elephant ear, ornamental ginger, and gladiolus.
THINGS TO DO
Last week marked 60 years since Rachel Carson wrote “Silent Spring”” in which she promoted using cultural methods to control insects saying they were far more effective in the long run than spraying pesticides.
Stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) invasion has begun. They do not bite, lay eggs, or stain, but if disturbed, they will stink. Do not vacuum. Using a tissue, gently pick up and flush or remove to outdoors. Seal up cracks around windows and doors.
Garden — Heat and low humidity quickly dry out container plants, especially those in porous containers. As rain is not predicted this week, it is important to soak container plants at least once a week. During the week check on soil moisture to a depth of 1.5” and water as needed. Inverted water-filled drink bottles into the soil will provide slow-released moisture.
Houseplants — Prepare enough space for plants returning for the winter. Wash containers and both sides of foliage using horticulture soap. Use horticulture oil to treat insects and repeat as needed. Isolate plants that have resided on the ground or hard surface as they may bring in insects in their soil. When the house temperature rises, insects will hatch. Inspect frequently.
Trees — Dr. Rick Durham, UK Extension specialist, reminds us that during a drought, trees and shrubs require deeper watering and more often than normal. Shallow watering forces roots to the surface where they dry out faster. Durham advises to water the plant’s entire root zone (from trunk extending to the drip line — to 1’ beyond) using a hose nozzle that produces a finer spray of droplets that soak more easily into the soil. Birch, tulip poplars, pin oaks and silver maples may require up to 3” a week. For more information request ID-89 How Dry Season Affects Wood Plants from your local Extension Service.
Vegetables — Order berry bushes to plant now.
EVENTS
Oct. 4 — “Wine Making at Purple Toad Winery” Master Gardeners Toolbox Series, 4275 Old US Hwy 45 S, Paducah, 5 p.m. Reservation recommended: 270-554-9520.
Oct. 5 — “Roses” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Extension Office, Benton, 12:15-12:45 p.m. For reservations call 270-527-3285 by Oct. 3. Fee $10, includes lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.