One morning, many years ago I woke up and knew I was going to become a beekeeper; I did. I would always give the honey to friends, relatives and those in need. A couple years ago I decided to try something different. I remember as a child my father would often tell me a story about how he, at the age of twelve, would fill a barrel with moonshine and when he would empty it there would always be some missing.
He called the moonshine that evaporated off the top of the barrel the Angel’s Keep, the part that clung to the inside of the barrel he called the Devils’ Keep.
I age honey in a wet bourbon barrel. Relentlessly, it pursues and captures that which refused to release its grasp on the walls of the charred barrel-thus the birth of Devils’ Keep Honey.
PRINCETON — This is the story Lisa Vernon has hanging in her store on Railroad Street, and it is one she is eager to share with the community. Her answer when asked what the response has been like locally?
“Wonderful,” she said.
Vernon owns Devils’ Keep Honey, which has a storefront in Princeton, but is also available online and at several other locations. She said that the business came about as a result of her simply trying something new.
“In 2018, I started thinking about flavoring honey,” Vernon shared.
“In 2020, I decided just to try it. I called Casey Jones (Distillery) — they are the most amazing people. I called them and said, ‘I’d like to see what putting honey in a wet bourbon barrel would do. What would it cost me to borrow a barrel?’ ” The distillery told her to just come pick one up.
“They have never charged me a penny,” continued Vernon. “They’ve always helped me any way they could, and here we are. It’s just been amazing.”
One unique way the company is supporting Vernon is a very recent development. Casey Jones is releasing a limited release honey double barrel cut. It has not only been aged traditionally in a white oak wood-fired barrel, but also then finished in one of Vernon’s own Casey Jones barrels that she uses to make her Devils’ Keep honey. The label includes her logo and the name of her business.
Vernon’s grandfather was arrested and sent to jail for making moonshine in 1940, according to Vernon.
At just 12 years old, her father had to make the decision to keep making moonshine to support the family. Vernon was always fascinated with the story he told her of how the moonshine that evaporated was called the angels’ keep, and the moonshine that soaked into the barrel was called the devils’ keep.
“I put my honey in the barrel,” said Vernon, “and I take the devils’ keep.”
She started with her bourbon barrel honey, which she ages in a wet bourbon barrel with a No. 4 char, or alligator char. A No. 4 char is the highest char commonly used by distilleries to store and age their spirits. A No. 4 char chars the inside of the barrel for 55 seconds, and gets its “alligator” nickname from the way the inside of the barrel looks similar to alligator skin. Vernon attributes both the char and the bourbon to the flavor of the honey, which is dark and sweet with brown sugar notes.
The honey proved an instant hit.
“Everyone has always liked it from day one,” said Vernon. She then decided to start experimenting with new flavored honeys, and now has several more varieties available.
She now offers a “Hot Honey Loco,” a spicy honey that almost mimics the feel of bee stings across your tongue. She also has a fresh-tasting peach honey, a strawberry honey that is reminiscent of traditional homemade strawberry preserves, and a blueberry honey that tastes like liquid blueberry pancakes. But the whole process started because of her father’s story.
“I started drawing the little bee (on my logo) years and years ago, but I never finished it. I always loved the name ‘Devils’ Keep’ because of my dad,” said Vernon.
She later added, “My name will stand for the rest of my life, because it’s honoring my dad. My dad used to run moonshine through Caldwell, Trigg, Princeton, Warren (and) Muhlenberg. There’s no way I would change my name.”
She also never plans to leave her Princeton location, which she thanks Rhett Miller for, calling him “the greatest person I’ve ever met in my life.”
Vernon explained that she was looking for a location in Princeton through Facebook when Miller contacted her. “Rhett said, ‘You know, I just bought a building,’ ” shared Vernon, “’It’s not ready. It’s in bad shape. If you want to come look at it, we’ll discuss it.’ ” When she came to look at it, the floor was actually on the ground. But she was still interested.
However, in the middle of renovations, Vernon’s husband was wrongfully diagnosed with lung cancer and she had to back out.
Still, Miller didn’t advertise the building anywhere. “He waited,” said Vernon. “I don’t know why.” Once they found out her husband’s diagnosis was incorrect, Vernon called Miller back. He told her the building was still there and that they were still working on it. “Everything has just fallen into place,” added Vernon. “It’s amazing the way it is now.”
In addition to her honey, Vernon is also selling t-shirts, and she has empty shelf space that she is looking to be filled. Local small businesses and creators who are properly licensed can rent shelf space in Vernon’s store, something several local creators have already taken her up on. This is just one of the ways she wants to support Princeton.
“I will never leave this location,” said Vernon. “I love Princeton. I love what this place stands for, the history.”
People interested in trying Devils’ Keep Honey can find it in several places.
Vernon’s Princeton storefront is located at 310 Railroad St. She also has a website, devilskeephoney.com. Her product is not yet available for sale there, but people can use the site to message her if they are interested in making a purchase. Devils’ Keep Honey is also available online at A Taste of Kentucky or the Kentucky Proud Store. She has products available in Newsom’s World Famous Hams in Princeton, Running Rooster in Eddyville, Flea Land in Bowling Green and Traders Mall in Paducah.
