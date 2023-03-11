West Paducah residents say residential development is affecting nearby properties.
A PUD — planned unit development — is planned for 122 duplexes or homes on 27 acres at 3750 Pecan Drive.
Dozens of residents met Thursday from the Pecan, Hill Terrace, Lindberg Court, and Oakcrest and Springwell Drive neighborhoods. Complaints entailed stormwater runoff, habitat loss, and excess density and traffic.
The group plans to submit a petition at the next Paducah City Commission meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Organizer Cindy Jones told The Paducah Sun a lawsuit is also likely.
“I think what we were most disappointed in was how the PUD, usually meant for special purposes, is being used solely to increase the density of the property, which essentially rezoned it from an R1,” Jones said Friday.
At Thursday’s meeting, Jones said the Paducah Planning Commission advised a meeting and commission appeal.
“We don’t oppose it. We’re not against development. We’re not against affordable housing,” Jones said. “We just want this to be a suitable neighborhood for the one that’s already there.”
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison and Paducah City Commissioner David Guess attended to hear concerns.
“To truly stop the process would have to be Circuit Court,” Hutchison said, explaining a 30-day window.
At a Feb. 6 public hearing, planning members approved the PUD’s preliminary plat subdivision.
Several said Thursday they were never told. Hutchison said adjacent property owners had gotten letters.
Mike Noonan, principal broker and owner of Purchase Realty Group, told The Sun the PUD fills a need for area housing.
He said the project will be developed in three phases. There was a kick-start meeting last October with the City to begin planning site development based on current property zoning.
“Paducah can only absorb this project so fast,” he said. “There were claims this was ramrodded. We’ve worked with the City on this since prior to the kick-start meeting and have followed the standard procedure of planning and introducing a site plan for approval with the City. When it was time to submit a ‘Preliminary Plat of Subdivision,’ the City notified the adjacent property owners, and a notice was put in the paper also.”
“This project allows for an entry-level buy for a nurse or young professional looking to enter into ownership,” Noonan said, marking them “at $250,000 or up.”
“Paducah needs a project where someone’s building an entry-level project or size-down home for a retiree. For those who want to buy a house and build equity, there isn’t much available. As far as new construction for Paducah, this is a great location. It has the right zoning, and we’re able to go ahead and put a product in place that fits into the fabric of the community around it.”
He cited 30-% fewer sales in McCracken County through the end of Feb. this year compared to a year ago.
“There’s no inventory of existing home product or new home product very readily available,” he said. “Interest rates have gone up and have caused many to stay in their homes with lower rates achieved a few years ago, even though they may want to purchase a new home.”
Several at the Thursday meeting and public hearing complained about the 122 lots mapped.
“Based on R1 zoning, you can do single- or two-family dwellings,” Noonan said. “We did a 100-foot wide lot for duplexes that are sub-divided into two 50-foot lots, to be built either as duplex or two single-family lots.”
“I understand concerns — it’s change. We have sidewalks going in. The city requires sidewalks. It needs walkability, and we’re going to have that on our site.”
Noonan attended the hearing, where he answered public commenters, gave a rough timeline of six years, and confirmed no planned subsidized housing or inducements for purchase.
“We have to hit a certain market we know is needed right now in the Paducah and McCracken County area,” he said, comparing them to Village Square homes. “It’s a beautiful piece of property. However, it isn’t a unique piece of property. It gives an opportunity.”
He called current conditions “a feeding frenzy.”
“The property is being developed so we can build an affordable product for first-time homebuyers. It’s a price point where somebody may want to move back and downsize so they can be close to their kids.
“To build a new home product in the market today, the cost of materials and labor — just to develop the site — is huge. The type of homes and people purchasing those homes will be consistent with what’s there already. This is pretty standard in other markets as far as size.”
Stormwater runoff
Many complained of stormwater runoff and damage.
“We have a ditch on our property, and it’s getting bigger every time,” Jones said Thursday. “It’s raining more often. Climate change is making it rain more. When you level off the top of that hill, and put homes and hardscapes on it, groundwater increases. If that water runs off onto yours, guess who’s responsible — you are. The city has no dog in that fight.”
Resident Courtney LeNeave said she’s spent thousands to stop flooding.
“The plan is three water-retention ponds,” LeNeave said Thursday. “The problem is, they won’t develop the pond with the first phase. It just pours and all comes to our house. The city engineer kept telling me it’d flow away, but it doesn’t.”
“I have spent thousands on people coming out to excavate and move my dirt around, trying to keep from flooding my house,” she said at the hearing. “I’m a single mom, and I’m trying to keep my house up the best I can.”
David Curtis, who owns rental properties with his wife Linda, spoke at the hearing.
“My wife and I spent $40,000 putting riprap on it so it wouldn’t wash the banks away, now all this stuff comes across,” Curtis said. “These retention ponds won’t hold it, we’ve already seen that on Springwell ... You could have put a boat in there and kayaked all the way down to Pecan.”
Linn Beyer said he received “a significant runoff.”
“When you take the trees out and start excavating, are we going to get even more drainage down that hill?” he asked at the hearing. “Because the only thing keeping it from being worse is the trees and the bushes and the branches.”
Sally Moser asked at the hearing, “Who’s responsible for the immediate out-of-pocket expenses? The deductibles? The immediate, out-of-pocket thousands of dollars?”
Several more echoed concerns, citing frustrations with the city and engineering department.
City Senior Planner Joshua Sommer said, at the hearing, each phase had its own stormwater report with water runoff projections.
Noonan said then, due to land elevation, water would flow — but development met stringent regulations.
“There will be retention areas to capture water and release it, based on engineering requirements,” he said. “Hill Terrace is built with carbon gutter; the engineering department told us it captures the water a certain way. There are calculations and codes that you work with, and we’re taking that into consideration.”
Noonan said he’s been involved in “ecologically sensitive properties in central Florida.”
“Projects in different parts of the country are held to a certain standard, and engineering requirements are in place that developers have to abide by,” he said. “We hire engineering groups to work with because they’re the most familiar with those requirements. We’re addressing this with our engineer and the city engineer to pay attention to drainage issues.”
Jason Goins, principal engineer and co-owner of Siteworx Survey & Design, LLC, said the city required proof of no runoff increase. Standards were also measured against a 100-year event.
“I would say 90-to-95% of this project drains the opposite direction, either north toward Hill Terrace or east toward Pecan,” Goins said. “Retention areas will be placed ... Runoff from streets and homes will be funneled either downstreet or into curb boxes, then underground into storm sewers. The city is aware of drainage issues in that general area of town and will be keeping an eye on it. We have to certify the project is built exactly according to a plan we review and sign off. The city does as well.”
Traffic impact and density
Residents said the housing density broke city code. Hutchison said the PUD gave flexibility.
“It was plotted in 1927 to have 92 single-family residential lots; those are still currently in place,” he said. “Mr. Noonan proposed 122 lots of multi-family duplexes and single-family (homes). Lots of 7,000 square feet are permissible in R1 zoning districts. The density Noonan proposed is permissible in R1 zoning, planning commission reviews and city engineer reviews.”
Jones said the PUD still didn’t match existing R1 neighborhoods.
“We’d like to be a smart neighborhood with smart design, trees for climate control and calm traffic flow,” she said Thursday. “None of that sounds like it’s going to happen the way planning and development is concerned right now. Think of a Monopoly board with those little houses — a PUD moves those little houses around. He can leave a spot open and crowd the houses.”
During the hearing, Noonan called the lot division “not unique,” citing similarities to West Park Village and zero-lot lines.
Beyer worried about traffic dangers and asked about an impact study.
“People feel safe in the neighborhood. It seems like we try to progress Paducah — and we need to, growth is a good thing — but we owe it to ourselves and our children to preserve this type of neighborhood.”
Sommer said in early February the engineering department hadn’t required a traffic study “at this time.”
