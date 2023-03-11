PADNWS-03-11-23 PUD CONCERNS - PHOTO

Stormwater runoff was a prevalent concern among residents in neighborhoods surrounding a planned development.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

West Paducah residents say residential development is affecting nearby properties.

A PUD — planned unit development — is planned for 122 duplexes or homes on 27 acres at 3750 Pecan Drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In