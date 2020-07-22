A Louisville-based developer is planning to rehabilitate a historic landmark, create new housing and build upon Paducah’s arts scene through a major project at the former Walter C. Jetton Junior High School.
Jeremy Dyer, of The Marian Group, said the Jetton project’s development cost is estimated at about $14.5 million. Developers plan to use state housing tax credits and state and federal historic tax credits to help finance the project.
The project is expected to include 60 workforce housing units and partnerships with arts-centered nonprofits that will offer training and education. It will feature a restored symphony hall as part of the approximately 98,000 square-foot property’s “gut rehab.”
Dyer said the group hopes to close on the property in September, which was confirmed by current owner Franklin Mosko, putting its potential construction start “hopefully” in October. He estimates it could take around 18 months of construction.
“It’s an innovative project in that it’s providing the live-work space and providing the people who live there, especially that are interested in the arts, to build on their artistic skills and their knowledge of the craft,” Dyer said. “And, hopefully, even start a business and add into, not just the culture, but the economy of Paducah.”
Housing
The Jetton school, 401 Walter Jetton Blvd., was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. Registration indicates Augusta Tilghman High School — later Walter C. Jetton Junior High School — opened in 1921.
It served as a school until 1980 and was later used by the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Paducah Parks and Recreation and Paducah Board of Education, according to nps.gov. It was reopened as affordable housing in 1999.
Mosko said the property was purchased from the school board for $50,000, while the rehab cost around $1.4 million.
“I completely gutted it and rehabbed it over 20 years ago,” said Mosko, who now lives in Indiana.
“It’s pretty much reached its life expectancy. It’s ready to be rehabbed again. ... I wasn’t willing to do that and these people will do that, so it was the perfect opportunity. I didn’t have the building up for sale. They just approached me.”
Marian Group plans to rehabilitate the existing 21 housing units, which are currently the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments. It also plans to convert the gymnasium and library buildings into 39 additional units. The new apartments will be named “The Dunlap,” in honor of late Paducah native Mollie Dunlap, an African American librarian who made notable contributions in her field.
“There will be a preference given to folks who are artists, but they’re open to anybody,” Dyer said. “We’re not going to exclude anybody, but we’re really going to market it towards individuals and families who are interested in the arts and really want to be able to use that space that’ll be there.”
Mosko said tenants are aware of the project. Nineteen apartments are occupied.
Dyer said he doesn’t have details yet on when tenants will move, but at some point, they’d have to temporarily relocate.
“We don’t know if that’s going to be on-site or off-site yet, and it may be depending on which unit needs more work,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to tell exactly right now.”
Dyer said it would be tenants’ decision whether they wanted to come back. If they decide not to, he said Marian Group would pay for one-time moving expenses.
Arts
The symphony hall and part of the library will become what Dyer described as a community service facility.
“That’ll serve primarily low-income residents of Paducah, not just our building, but throughout Paducah, and it’ll be open for them for arts education, arts training, entrepreneurship training and also entertainment purposes,” he said. “Because it’ll be a working symphony hall in the end.”
Dyer said it will partner with two nonprofits — specializing in visual arts and performing arts — which are expected to lease space and provide educational and training opportunities. The group has commitments from the nonprofits and it’s still in the negotiation process.
However, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra is one of the nonprofits involved.
Executive Director Reece King said there are details to be finalized, but the symphony aims to relocate administrative offices to the Jetton property and launch a music academy, offering instrument lessons at below market value. The academy would have space to bring in area musicians to teach private lessons for instruments, in an effort to fill in gaps that aren’t currently offered in the community.
The move would signify a full-circle moment for the organization, as it performed at the symphony hall for many years before moving to another venue in Paducah.
“It has sentimental value for us because of that, but it also has the attractiveness of the square footage to be able to do what we want to do, and we could never afford to go out and build a facility like this ourselves,” King said.
He stressed that the PSO is not leaving the Carson Center for symphony concerts and rehearsals.
“We have a great relationship with them,” King said. “It’s a world class facility and we will not do symphony concerts at this facility when it’s renovated. We will do smaller events like choir concerts and so forth like that. We may have some chamber music concerts. ... But those are things that would not take place at the Carson Center anyway because of the size.”
Up next
The project is in the closing process and has different steps of approval to pass, including rezoning and parking requirements. A rezoning request and a waiver of some parking requirements were on Monday’s Paducah Planning Commission agenda.
That was temporarily tabled to another meeting for Marian Group to get things finalized for parking, said Planning Director Tammara Tracy, who called it a “very exciting” project.
“We’ll need to change the zoning from residential to business,” Dyer said. “They were requiring more spaces than are available on-site, so we would be asking for a waiver for some of that parking.”
Mayor Brandi Harless weighed in on the project.
“I’m really excited to see that it’s moving forward,” she said.
“These kinds of big projects have a lot of stepping stones to overcome and I know that The Marian Group and the symphony have worked hard to overcome a lot of the milestones, so hopefully, we’re going to see the financing come to fruition, the symphony’s plans and see this project come to life.”
