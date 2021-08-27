Kentucky State Police released more information regarding the deadly collision Wednesday morning on Interstate 24/69 near Calvert City.
The KSP investigation found that just after 11 a.m., troopers were called to the scene near Mile Marker 28 of an overturned tanker truck that had caught fire. Troopers and KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers responded to the scene along with the KSP Post 1 Reconstruction Team.
The early investigation showed that a 2019 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer had been going west in the right lane on I-24/69 when it struck an abandoned vehicle on the side of the roadway, according to a news release from KSP.
The driver of the Peterbilt semi, Gary Johnson, 63, of St. Francisville, Louisiana, swerved into the left lane, which caused a westbound 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer to travel off the roadway into the median, authorities said.
The Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer traveled into the median and partially into the eastbound lanes of traffic, where it overturned and caught fire. The Kenworth semi-tractor trailer crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and collided with the tree line on the south side of the roadway.
A 2011 Ford Fiesta, traveling east on I-24/69, collided with the trucks.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner. No other injuries were reported, authorities said.
All lanes on I-24/69 were closed down immediately following the collision. One lane in each direction was opened at 7:15 p.m. and all lanes were opened at 1:05 a.m. Thursday.
The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Trooper Mike Ray of KSP Post 1.
