PRINCETON — Caldwell County High School’s prom night will take place this year on April 24, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Princeton Promenade will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students will visit downtown Princeton and walk along Main Street where local businesses will have selfie booths and other photo opportunities for the students.
J.J. Griggs and the Prom Committee are responsible for planning and managing this year’s event.
The committee devised a Facebook auction to support senior activities and help pay for expenses. Planning began six-weeks ago.
Griggs is a teacher, a coach, and has two kids currently attending CCHS. She has been teaching at CCHS for 26 years.
The auction went public Wednesday. It will go through the end of the week. Community members have donated items for the auction.
“We rented a really nice big white tent and we’re going to be decorating it. I think it’s going to be one of the nicest proms we’ve ever had just because of those circumstances,” Griggs said.
The CCHS prom night will be live-streamed on WPKY’s website. Masks are required the entire time. Temperatures will be checked at entry.
“We really wanted to have it for the kids. They really missed out on so much last year. We wanted to have something that was normal,” Griggs said.
