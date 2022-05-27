Paducah Tilghman High School’s 149th graduation ceremony was a return to form for students who spent much of high school dealing with the impact of COVID-19.
One hundred and seventy-five graduates received their diplomas in the Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Thursday evening, where Principal Alliston Steig congratulated each for reaching the finish line.
“They will be attending 23 colleges and universities all over the United States, going into the military and the workforce, as well as starting apprenticeships,” Steig said.
Cumulatively, the class received more than $12 million in scholarship offers. Several will attend high-ranking schools, including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and the University of Southern California.
“And of course, they did all of this while spending much of their high school careers in the middle of a pandemic,” she said. “It hasn’t been the easiest journey, but they made it to the finish line.”
Valedictorian Paige Kight will attend MIT with a double major in molecular biology and computer science.
She thanked her family, friends and teachers.
“They make it possible for us to follow many journeys we’ve set a course for, and I’ve never seen so many beautiful paths lined up,” Kight said. “We are beacons of progress, redefining what it means to be successful and mature.”
She quoted Cinderella, a favorite film of hers: “ ‘They can’t order me to stop dreaming.’ ”
Salutatorian Kate LeBuhn will attend Harvard as an undecided major on a pre-medical track.
During a brief speech, LeBuhn analogized life’s fleeting moments by describing different pairs of shoes that have danced in the gywmnasium, slid into home plate, squeaked in Tilghman’s halls and walked in El Salvador on a school trip.
“We walked through a pandemic, separated physically but brought together by the efforts of educators and administrators,” LeBuhn said. “Those moments are worn into the soles.”
LeBuhn, an Advanced Placement and Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, also won the annual Distinguished Student award for her extensive extracurricular and community involvement, including the PTHS varsity soccer and tennis teams, concert band, National Honors Society and Interact Club.
“I’m extremely proud of the class of 2022 and all the challenges they faced with the global pandemic,” Superintendent Donald Shively told The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.