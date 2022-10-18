Mayfield High School senior Jaxson Rogers has encountered several obstacles as a young student-athlete, experiencing serious sports injuries, but through it all, he’s kept his eyes on the goal.
“(My struggles) have definitely taught me a lot about perseverance,” Rogers said. “That there’s more to life, you know? That life is open to a couple other doors and it’s made me think of life in a whole new perspective.”
The 19-year-old student has always had football as a part of his life, with his father being a high school football coach when his parents got married and his mom saying he attended his first games in the womb, according to his personal essay.
However, his love for football would be challenged multiple times over the years. After a successful sophomore year with the Mayfield Cardinals making it to state before losing in a last-second touchdown, Rogers encountered what he referred to as his first strike.
“My junior year, I went into our first game and tore my knee up on the very second play,” he said. “That was my first injury.”
In that game, he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus — what for many would have been a career-ending injury.
After weeks of rehab and surgery to correct the injuries, Rogers returned the following year with a newfound eagerness after facing the odds, only to have his injury reoccur in the second game of the season when he planted his foot and heard a pop, re-tearing his ACL and forcing him to sit out another season.
Rogers is one of the Kentucky students who have made use of Senate Bill 128, which allowed students to remain for another year to retake and supplement courses that were taken remotely during COVID-19. For Rogers, this allowed him a little longer to play varsity football at his high school, despite his repeated injuries.
“After that injury, the governor came out with the Senate Bill 128, allowing seniors to come back another year if they wanted to,” he said.
“I took that, rehabbed again, came back for this year, actually my fifth year of high school, and then this year in our third game, September 2, I heard it again. And now I’m going to have to have surgery again in January. It’s been kind of a rough ride.”
While this news may have caused an abundance of emotion at the moment, now Rogers is looking toward the future and back on how his hardship has forged him into who he is today.
“I definitely feel like it’s made me better than I would have been without it,” he said. “Not saying that, that I want it to happen, but I feel like I’m definitely a better person because of it. I’m more knowledgeable and have a better understanding of myself and how I can overcome adversity and hardship.”
Rogers, son of Mike and Rebecca Rogers of Paducah, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the final 32 students chosen, one will be chosen as the Teen of the Year and receive a $5,000 scholarship, with a second student receiving the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
In addition to sports, Jaxson has been involved in extracurricular activities, such as Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, serving on the Superintendent Advisory Council and much more, all while maintaining an outstanding academic record.
As his final year continues, Rogers is looking to the future and his dreams. He wants to study digital media in college.
“I want to stay active in sports, whether that’s the coaching side or the business side, that would be a dream of mine,” he said.
