FULTON — Amtrak has started the process of building a new station in Fulton.
“Right now, we’re selecting from our on-call team of design firms,” Derrick James, senior manager of government affairs for Amtrak, recently announced. “Throughout the summer we will review the designs as it advances through several phases. Once a design is finalized we’ll go out for bid for construction.”
If all flows smoothly, James said, construction could start this November and be completed by August or September of 2022.
The project will encompass a new enclosed and climate-controlled station building with unisex restroom, and a 750-foot-long-by-12-foot-wide, lighted passenger boarding platform.
Locally raised funds are still in consideration for utilization in the project.
“We had discussed using locally-raised funds for enhancement of our project; items that we’re not allowed to spend funds on,” James said. “Our work will all take place on CN ROW, but we could certainly use a marquee sign out on Highway 51 to highlight the location of the station. This location is not on property we have access to. We could use Fulton County’s support for such an initiative.”
Fulton County Transit Authority Executive Director Kenney Etherton, who has been the most recent leader of a grassroots effort to get a new station built, was ecstatic on the news about a tentative construction start date.
“In spite of a pandemic, we can still put good news out,” Etherton said. “Our Amtrak project is progressing. I am now looking forward to the design and construction phases to begin.”
City Manager Mike Gunn echoed Etherton’s enthusiasm. “I know the community has heard it before, but I am excited to finally have an anticipated start date for construction of the new Amtrak sta- tion here in the city of Fulton. Just be patient.
“Having one of our transportation partners committed to providing the community a new station by 2022 is such great news,” Gunn added. “I can’t wait for the design to be completed and construction to begin in November.”
With Fulton being one of only four stops in Kentucky for Amtrak service, Gunn said he feels the new station will only enhance connectivity to the rest of the country for the city, as well as Kentucky.
The new station will also be a good tribute to Fulton’s railroad history.
“In the past, Fulton was one of those great American stops,” Gunn said. “My hope is that this train station will let us reflect on our past and look toward the future. Hopefully the new station will be a part of the catalyst the community needs as it seeks to expand its appeal as a place to invest in and cultivate civic pride.
“A train station is often the first impression of a community for visitors coming to stay or simply passing through,” he added. “Fulton wants to make that good impression.”
