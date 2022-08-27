The week after two security incidents regarding McCracken County Schools, a Community Christian Academy student was taken into custody following a threat, officials said.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they received a report around noon on Thursday, regarding a student who had “threatened to commit an act of violence against the school.”
After corroborating the statement with witnesses and discussing the case with the county attorney’s office, deputies arrested the student at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office requested that the student be held in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
That incident comes on the heels of an incident in which a person was barred from McCracken school property following concerning behavior, and on in which a McCracken County student made a threat while on a bus.
Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt said he didn’t believe the threat was part of a pattern, though he recognized that the security incidents lately were concerning.
Willcut said that regardless of whether a person intends to carry through with a threat, making the threat at all is a situation law enforcement can’t ignore.
“Our tolerance level is a zero with (threats),” he said.
“No matter the nature of the threat, it’s still a threat … we’re going to proceed with an investigation and bring criminal charges” if the facts support those charges, he said.
Willcutt said he doesn’t believe such threats are more common than they used to be, but increased vigilance and good communication between schools and authorities are identifying more threats.
Willcutt said the sheriff’s office routinely assigns deputies who are free to patrol campuses, and they tend to receive positive feedback from parents.
“Our priority is to be a presence around the schools,” Willcutt said.
“Anything as far as threats is going to be investigated.”
Community Christian Academy officials declined to comment Friday.
