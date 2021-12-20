Graves County authorities on Friday have arrested five people they say took damaged vehicles and other items belonging to tornado victims.
Sheriff's deputies from Graves and Calloway counties, and Kentucky State Police troopers found a group towing several vehicles and trying to leave the Pritchett Road and U.S. Hwy. 45 area in Mayfield on Friday afternoon. Upon further inspection, authorities said they also found more items belonging to tornado victims, including household goods, new shoes and copper wiring. The vehicles belonged to victims who had been displaced, hospitalized or died from the Dec. 10 tornado, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Stowe, 55, of Union City, Tennessee, Ronnie D. White, 57, of Hickman, Lynne E. Bailey Jr., 56, of Hickman, Linda K. Morris, 52, of Dresden, Tennessee, and Kaitlyn R. Moore, 29, were arrested on charges of automobile theft, in addition to other charges.
Authorities said the suspects' statements contradicted each other, adding some of the suspects claimed to have permission from the homeowners. After finding and speaking with the homeowners about that, authorities said deputies were able to disprove those claims.
Authorities said Stowe had at least $120,000 in cash in his possession. Stowe was driving vehicle with a stolen license plate, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities also said they found that Morris and Moore had methamphetamine in their possession. Additionally, Morris was found with copper wiring and a pair of women’s boots, which deputies said were stolen from a storm victim’s home.
Morris and Moore were taken to the Ballard County Jail. Stowe, White and Bailey were booked at the Calloway County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.