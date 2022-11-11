Paducah native Blake Denson has sung worldwide but performs closer to home tomorrow with the Paducah Symphony Orchestra.
Tomorrow, Denson sings baritone in “Songs of a Wayfarer” — a song cycle by Austro-Bohemian composer Gustav Mahler — at the Luther F. Carson Center.
In an interview with The Sun, he spoke about the guidestones in his life and why he thinks he chose the right path.
“I just believe God is great,” said Denson, who turns 27 in February. “I have an amazing wife who’s amazing with our children, and God has blessed us financially.”
A self-described introvert, Denson said a typical season takes him from home “eight or nine” times on average. He lives in Richmond with his wife and two children when they don’t travel with him.
After graduating from Paducah Tilghman High School in 2014, Denson fully pursued a music career, eventually performing with the Houston Grand Opera and going self-contracted earlier this year.
Last season, he sang scenes from the opera “Rigoletto” — where a sardonic jester becomes an aggrieved father — and “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” about nuns tested in their faith by guillotines during the French Revolution.
Denson said a music career wasn’t initially certain.
“I wanted to go into the medical field. Everyone knows nurses make money … Paducah is known for having a radiology firm,” he said. “Everyone graduates and goes off to medical school, so there wasn’t much perspective when it came to music.”
He did name another — Emily Yocum Black, another Paducah native who’s sung soprano professionally and performed at the Carson Center.
“I felt like you couldn’t make a good living … but God had a different plan for me, and I submitted to that plan when I was a junior in high school (to) go full-in on vocal music and singing,” Denson said.
He saw signs he’d made the right choice.
“When I graduated, I graduated with a 2.5 GPA, which is crap,” he said bluntly. “I had so many scholarships for music that I ended up getting paid to go to school.”
Denson received another full ride for his master’s and was a Grand Finalist winner of the 2020 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions — a national discovery program for young opera singers. Earlier this year, he also won the 2022 George London award — another national accolade named after the famous bass-baritone singer.
Denson’s hesitation waned.
“Each step of the way, God was showing me this is what I was called to do,” he said.
Denson has sung in multiple languages, including German, French, Italian and Russian.
“I really enjoy art songs,” he said, referring to compositions written for one voice with piano. “It’s not as high stakes as singing an entire opera; it’s more intimate, and I can express myself more. You have spirituals, you have lieder (German songs) … You have all these different ways you can express yourself.”
Denson performs tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., at the Carson Center. Visit PaducahSymphony.org to learn more.
