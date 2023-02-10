PADNWS-02-10-23 TECH STUDENT - LOGO

Bryson Dennis’ maternal grandfather was an electrical lineman in Mayfield, but he died of cancer before Dennis could ever meet him. His influence still carries over, as Dennis wants to follow in his footsteps and become an electrical lineman.

Dennis, a junior at Calloway County High School, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week. He’s in his second year in the electrical technology program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.

