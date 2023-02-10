Bryson Dennis’ maternal grandfather was an electrical lineman in Mayfield, but he died of cancer before Dennis could ever meet him. His influence still carries over, as Dennis wants to follow in his footsteps and become an electrical lineman.
Dennis, a junior at Calloway County High School, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week. He’s in his second year in the electrical technology program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
“My grandfather was a lineman at West Kentucky Rural Electric for a long time,” he said. “Then, he passed away from cancer while he was still working, and it was just a good job, so I just wanted to follow in that career.”
After taking almost two years of classes in the program, Dennis said he likes the variety of situations that comes with the field.
“Everything’s different every single day,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s really the same. Just getting to work through all of the problems is fun.”
Dennis said that after graduation, he wants to attend the North American Lineman Training Course school in McEwen, Tennessee, eventually joining a union.
He’s a pitcher for the CCHS baseball team and is on the Laker fishing team. He has also taken part in a number of charitable activities.
“My dad works for a construction company selling roofs, and after the (Mayfield) tornado (on Dec. 10, 2021) — I worked for his business before — and we went the day after the tornado and just donated a bunch of tarps and helped put a bunch on (roofs),” he said.
The CCHS fishing team helped make beds for those in need.
Dennis is working at Dunn Electric in Murray, and has had work experience at Rose Insulation and Woodall Roofing and Construction, both also Murray businesses.
Ron Thompson is Dennis’ instructor in electrical technology.
“The way I describe him is: He enjoys learning and he enjoys working,” he said. “He also enjoys construction work, so that’s a big plus for him. He’s done quite a bit of part-time construction work, and he likes it.”
Dennis is the son of Rob and Victoria Dennis of Dexter.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with electrical technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet on April 27 at Marshall County High School for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.