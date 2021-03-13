Demolition of 317 Ferry leads many down memory lane

METROPOLIS, Ill. — The demolition of the former Trading Post II building at 317 Ferry St. from Wednesday through Friday led many passersby down memory lane to a time when Ferry Street was filled on both sides with banks, theaters, taverns, bakeries, grocery stores, drug stores and more.
Retired Metropolis alderman Bill Carrell was among those who watched the demotion each day. Carrell remembers in the 1940s and 1950s when the stretch of Ferry Street from 10th down to Third was filled on both sides with businesses — mom-and-pop grocery stores, three banks, three furniture stores, a theater, a couple of pool halls, taverns, the telegram office and at least four taverns. Carrell said during those decades Metropolis at one time had 26 taverns and 24 grocery stores.
Bobby Ball bought 317 Ferry St. around six months ago with plans of restoring the structure. But a closer examination of the building showed water leaks over the years were making the three-brick thick walls buckle, so making it structurally sound would be costly. Instead, Ball chose to have the building demolished.
“I’m trying to make it safer,” he said Wednesday as Quint Utilities & Excavating worked on taking down the second floor. “It was a good building, but once I got in and looked at it, it was in bad shape inside.”
Ball said he wanted to make it safe for passersby and on the block’s other buildings — the kitchen of Fat Edd’s and the two buildings Ball owns at 319 and 321 Ferry St. With the purchase, Ball owns the property from 321 Ferry to the alley.
During Monday’s Metropolis City Council meeting, the council approved an agreement to reimburse part of the demolition costs for the structure, providing a demolition grant and a TIF Redevelopment Grant.
“Hopefully getting some of this down will encourage others to come in and rebuild and help the town,” Ball said Wednesday.
The building was constructed in 1904 and housed Humma’s Drug Store and First National Bank.
According to the Massac County Illinois History books produced by the Massac County Historical Society in 1987 and 2013, Henry J. Humma was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 17, 1868. After getting his pharmacy degree, he developed tuberculosis and was told to come west. He got as far as St. Louis and ran out of money. There, he saw a want ad for a pharmacist in Metropolis, which was established in 1839.
Humma came to Metropolis in 1885 to work for Mr. Bomar at 302 Ferry. The store burned, and when Bomar returned to Texas, Humma founded Humma’s Drug Store in 1892 in the Fritz building on Ferry. Humma’s sons bought the drug store in 1927 and built Humma’s Drug Store at 606 Market in 1936, giving the business a downtown and an uptown location for several years. A third Humma’s was in existence for a short time during the construction of Electric Energy Inc. (EEI) in the 1950s.
One of 317’s last occupants was the Trading Post II, which sold western wear and accessories, horse supplies and gift ware, until December 1994.
During Humma’s occupancy, his long-time neighbor at 319 Ferry St. was John H. Groff.
According to the Family and Pictorial History of Massac County, Illinois Vol. 3, published in 1996 by the Massac County Historical Society, Groff moved to Metropolis from Indiana in 1836 when he was 12. He learned to make shoes from William Quante. He made shoes himself when he started his business in 1873. Everything was made by hand, and the shoes cost $5 to $8 a pair. When he got good, Groff could make three to four paris of shoes a week. His salesman Louis Quante was with him for 45 years, while his repairman A.W. Quante was with him 39 years. Groff was 77 in 1928 when he told the St. Louis Globe-Democrat: “When I came here, Metropolis was a pretty flourishing town. There was much river traffic in those days and there were wharves and docks and everything like a seaport town here. Lots of business, too, and the men spent their money on good shoes.” Groff stayed open until his failing health forced him to close.
As the years progressed, Groff also began selling factory-produced shoes. One of them was the Royal Blue by Selz, a manufacturer based in Chicago from 1871 through the Great Depression, according to the website www. encyclopedia.chicago history.org. To help advertise the shoe, Groff, like many in his day, painted an advertisement for the Selz Royal Blue, “The Sole of Honor” for $3.50 a pair, on his building. But with the construction at 317 Ferry in 1904, that ad could only be seen on the “new” building’s second floor. On Thursday, after 117 years, it saw the light of day.
