Something that we’d not like to see is the workings of a mower or other brush-hacking machinery from underneath where and when that apparatus is doing its job.
That would be a savage way to go. Yet, an unfortunate number of our wild creatures experience just that. Much wildlife perishes quite unnecessarily in such a manner.
Mowing tall grass and weeds in fields and odd acreage nowadays is lethal to a variety of wildlife that uses the cover for nesting and nursery areas for young animals and birds. Even when nesting isn’t going on, these overgrown areas are valuable habitat that mowers, bushhogs and such slash away, but right now, this year’s offspring of some species are especially vulnerable there.
Ground-nesting songbirds, cottontail rabbits and other small mammals, and bobwhite quail where you can still find them are apt to have young in places that might well be ravaged by the whirling blades of mowers now. Some late-born deer fawns and the youngest of this year’s wild turkey poults might still seek shelter in weedy cover, inclined to lie low instead of fleeing an approaching mower, leading to premature demise.
But is there not another option? Landowners and stewards may have acreage that is uncropped but that they want to remain as field or pasture, not reclaimed by woody growth and transformed right into an aspiring thicket. These seemingly have to be cut if they are not to be reclaimed by nature.
It is mostly a matter of timing, private lands biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say. Reforestation won’t come overnight, so simply delay the cutting, the wildlife managers advise.
Especially with frequent and generous rains this spring, weeds and young woody brush have had a lush growing season to date. It can be pretty woolly out there.
But KDFWR managers say there is a middle ground between (a.) rushing out and chopping everything to keep acreage “clean” and (b.) giving up to allow the new growth overrun open ground. The compromise that still keeps acreage open yet spares much wildlife from slicing and dicing death is to delay mowing until early to middle August, biologists say. The longer you wait, the more wildlife will be saved.
Waiting another few weeks to cut these weedy acres may make them seem a bit more unsightly to someone inclined to field neatness, but the incursion of woody plants during that delay will be insignificant, say KDFWR managers. Putting off mowing until mid-August won’t save all the wildlife in the weeds, but it will make a very worthwhile difference for no particular disadvantage to the landowner.
Biologists say wildlife could benefit even more if landowners would divide idle acreage into alternating sections and mow about half of it this year while delaying cutting the other half until next year. By working the land in strips and alternating mowing the strips every other year, wildlife retains cover from the acreage all year while thicket growth never gets a chance to overtake open lands.
Wildlife managers say another option, a substitute for mowing, is to disc weedy open lands. This cutting and turning of the upper soil layer can be done in alternating sections or strips to keep woody growth in check while never eliminating wildlife habitat altogether on the acreage.
• • •
Summer is officially here, and the recreational boating season is in full swing, but it goes off the charts next weekend.
The long Independence Day weekend, Saturday-Monday of July 2-4, can be expected to be the busiest boating day of the entire year on our big lakes and rivers. Traffic of all sorts of recreational craft peaks as regular boaters are joined by those who turn out only for special occasions. And for part-timers, the July 4th weekend is as special as it gets for boating.
The popularity of the holiday period for the recreational armada may be enough reason for some to avoid the favorite waters of Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley during that time. Yet, while there are those who shy from the crowds, there are probably more that are more attracted to the big lakes just because “everybody else” will be there.
The essence of it is that the number of boaters - regulars plus infrequent and first-timer operators - on the reservoirs will likely be as high or higher than ever. And with the increase is traffic, especially with inexperienced skippers, plus the potential of holiday celebrations, the risks of accidents increase.
On-the-water law enforcement officers will be out in force, and their top concerns will be seeing that boaters and passengers are in compliance with safety equipment requirements, especially life jackets. They will keep a legal eye toward proper operation in regard to speeds in no-wake zones, reckless piloting that may endanger passengers, other boaters or swimmers, overloading of boats or any other nautical misbehavior that poses a threat by mistake, disregard or intention.
Celebratory boaters should recall that alcohol or drug use by skippers of recreational craft is also high on water cops’ radar. A lack of sobriety afloat can result in the charge of BUI, boating while intoxicated, which carries legal ramification just as serious as those charged with driving under the influence on land.
• • •
There is a flutter of activity at the Land Between the Lakes’ Woodlands Nature Station today and Sunday with the wildlife center’s Butterfly Weekend.
The station has a busy schedule of butterfly and related programs for visitors throughout both days. Programs and activities are centered around the happenings of the 6th Annual Nature Station Butterfly Count that is ongoing 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
The Nature Station’s official count utilizes naturalists and volunteers to gather data on butterflies present in the area. The information learned in the annual count goes toward the North American Butterfly Association’s compilation of data to track the status of various butterfly species.
Nature Station hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, and butterfly-related programs continue from 10 a.m. through mid-afternoon both days.
In addition to butterfly programs, the WNS daily Parade of Raptors, when staffers bring the center’s resident hawks and owls to evening quarters is at 4:30 p.m. both days. The Nature Station’s resident snakes, too, get a regular feeding of mouse meals 11:30-noon today, an activity that visitors can observe.
These weekend programs are free with WNS admission, which is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5-17 and free for kids under age 5.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
