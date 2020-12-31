BOAZ — Del Durbin, 63, of Boaz, Kentucky, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his residence.
Del was owner of Durbin’s Service LLC and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and loved camping.
Del loved his family and family vacations at Myrtle Beach. He especially loved his grandchildren and watching his grandchildren’s ballgames.
Del is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debbie Jo Lakin Durbin; a daughter, Devon Jo Clark and husband, Brad of Paducah; two sons, Derrin Durbin and wife, Sarah of Paducah and Derek Durbin and wife, Melissa of Boaz; nine grandchildren, Mackenzie Durbin, Kaden Durbin, Kolson Durbin, Skylar Peck-Clark, Dylin Durbin, Livi Peck-Clark, Knox Durbin, Knash Durbin and Saylor Durbin; his parents, Bennie and Doris Dunaway Durbin; a sister, Pam Matlock and husband, Bill of Gilbertsville; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 6705 Mayfield Rd., Paducah, KY 42003, or to National Wild Turkey Federation, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, SC 29824-0530.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 8 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
