BENTON — Marshall County Fiscal Court read a letter from the Office of the Attorney General last week concerning the remaining funds of a defunct local charity.
The Attorney General’s office informed the court that Mason Cook, former director of the Aurora-Jonathan Creek Tourism Association, delivered the charity’s remaining funds in the amount of $8,362 to the Marshall County Parks Department and the county treasurer’s office on March 3.
According to the letter, the organization promoted tourism to the Aurora area, but has been inactive for some time, as most of its members have either moved or died.
County Attorney Jason Darnall said one of the statutory duties of the attorney general’s office is to locate defunct charities with leftover funds and have the funds transferred to another organization with similar goals. The letter further read that Cook requested the funds be specifically earmarked for “special projects at the community park in Aurora.”
Parks Director Britney Hargrove said she was pleased with the donation and earmarking them for the Aurora community.
“We’re always excited when we have donations come in. I think it’s important that we do have some funds that are earmarked for Aurora. I’m excited to work on improvements or additions for parks in that area,” she said.
Three action items pertaining to the newly established partnership between the Marshall County Sanitation District and the Marshall County School District were also unanimously passed last week. The first item was retroactive pay for sanitation district employees dating back to Feb. 1 for their work on the school district’s sewer system.
They also approved a memorandum of understanding that compensation from the school district would pass through County Treasurer Erica West’s office, and that she will henceforth compensate employees with a $200 gross increase to each of their paychecks. West noted the change is a net zero to the fiscal court’s budget.
The court also unanimously approved a slew of other action items, including:
- A proposal from Life Associates for $50,000 life insurance for county employees.
- Advertising of bids regarding Miracle League projects, and that the architect would design the advertisement. Hargrove told the Tribune-Courier on Monday they would regard construction for the field, concessions and bathrooms specifically.
- For Cedar Ridge Property Maintenance to take over mowing. The company is $6,000 less than the county’s current provider.
- The second reading of ordinance 2020-21 budget amendment. Revenue and expenditures each increased by $1,829,022.07.
- Designated Darlene Lynn, Marshall County EMA Administrative Specialist II, to execute and file applications related to disaster relief funds.
- An item allowing West Kentucky Educational Cooperative to place two signs on the courthouse square.
- A training incentive to Judge-Executive Kevin Neal in the total amount of $4,372.96 for the completion of four training units pursuant to KRS 64.5275(6).
The fiscal court also heard presentations from Denton Law Firm concerning Marshall County’s three administrative codes (Fiscal Court, Jail, Sheriff’s Office), and from Michael Oliver from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Oliver was “hopeful” pavement work would begin on state roads in April, however, he did not have specific dates.
