America’s inland waterways are a critical transportation resource across sectors of society — private and public, domestic and international.
Paducah’s strategic location and technology made the city an important stop Wednesday for a group of students from the National Defense University Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.
The students, pursuing a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy, visited the Seamen’s Church Institute Wednesday morning, using its simulators to learn about towboat navigation, and also visited Kentucky Lock to see the existing lock and observe the construction on the new lock.
Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council, Inc., said Wednesday was the first time the students had used such simulators, calling the facilities at Seamen’s Church “state of the art.”
Calhoun called Paducah “the epicenter of the Marine industry,” and stressed the importance of inland waterways to national security, America’s economy and the world in general.
“We feed the world, keep the lights on,” she said, noting the importance of shipping coal and petroleum to Europe while Russia restricted its gas pipeline output, as well as America sending crops to replace agriculture lost in Ukraine due to its war, and to other countries in need of food.
“The graduates of that program will end up in the highest of levels of government and in the private sector,” Calhoun said.
“They had never seen a training simulator before. They had never been in the wheelhouse of an actual towboat until yesterday.”
The group previously toured facilities in Memphis and Nashville, before continuing to Fort Campbell then Paducah, where they also toured Ingram Barge Company’s Paducah facilities.
Calhoun called water travel “the safest mode of surface transportation,” and stressed the importance of future leaders to “get out of the classroom and see and touch and understand exactly what this industry looks like and how it works.”
