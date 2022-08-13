Deer are such beautiful, elegant, and graceful animals it really is not surprising that they also should have good taste in plants, the more expensive the better and tastier. Last year, I spotted a doe holding a long stem Knock-Out rose in her mouth as if to pose for her glamor shot. It was such a sweet scene, so picturesque and really didn’t mind her eating on the Knock-Out. Knock-Outs can survive all forms of abuse.

You can’t fault them for foraging in our gardens as their habitat gradually is being destroyed. The solution is to make our landscapes and gardens less inviting. According to Dr. Matt Springer, UK Wildlife Specialist, deer are quick to learn that homemade remedies, chemicals, and sound and motion devises are not permanent and will not harm them. They much prefer stinky smells to our nice fragrances which is why hanging soap and laundry sheets are temporary, only. They quickly learn how far into a yard where there is a leased dog.

