Deer are such beautiful, elegant, and graceful animals it really is not surprising that they also should have good taste in plants, the more expensive the better and tastier. Last year, I spotted a doe holding a long stem Knock-Out rose in her mouth as if to pose for her glamor shot. It was such a sweet scene, so picturesque and really didn’t mind her eating on the Knock-Out. Knock-Outs can survive all forms of abuse.
You can’t fault them for foraging in our gardens as their habitat gradually is being destroyed. The solution is to make our landscapes and gardens less inviting. According to Dr. Matt Springer, UK Wildlife Specialist, deer are quick to learn that homemade remedies, chemicals, and sound and motion devises are not permanent and will not harm them. They much prefer stinky smells to our nice fragrances which is why hanging soap and laundry sheets are temporary, only. They quickly learn how far into a yard where there is a leased dog.
Deer can jump over an 8’ fence from a stand-still but because of their poor depth perception, a 3’ fence with a second a few feet behind will stop a deer. They will avoid an electric fence after one contact experience. Bartlett Tree company puts peanut butter on its orchard electric fence in the spring. After initial contact by the deer they do not return and the fence is turned off.
Springer suggests a more permanent and ecological remedy is to ‘start introducing native plants that are better for the environment, butterflies, beneficial insects and birds.’ Begin by adding native plants that have survived deer browsing over the years. Gradually mix in natives and those deer don’t prefer and those they will not eat. Plant do-not-like Mentha family members lavender, rosemary, basil, thyme, sage and tarragon; only slightly preferred are aster, beebalm, black-eyed-Susan, columbine, coneflower, and serviceberry tree; and will-not-eat unless under stress and nothing else is available are allium, asparagus, daffodil, foxglove, lily of the valley, peony, poppy, and zinnia.
More information: Monrovia.com. Be Inspired, More Inspiration, See all stories, Deer-resistant plants and tips.
THINGS TO DO
Garden- Intersperse daffodil bulbs among tulips, hosta and hydrangea to discourage voles. Plant cool season carnations, pinks, ornamental cabbage, pansy and dianthus the next couple of weeks. Potted ornamental kale placed in a protected location will continue to ‘bloom’ through the first hard freeze. Marigold and mums will bloom through October and later depending on the weather and protection.
Trees and shrubs — Gall-covered foliage is ugly. Because the eriophyid mite-caused galls do not harm plants chemical controls are not needed. The most effective control is by predatory mites. Removing affected foliage is more harmful as it reduces the source of nutrients. In the spring the mite lays eggs in emerging leaves and crevices.
Vegetables — Cure onion in a warm, dry place for two weeks before storing. Grow grocery store garlic in the kitchen: Separate cloves, remove tissue covering and plant 5” deep in moist potting soil. In 3 weeks shoots should appear. Snip foliage during the winter and plant cloves in March while the soil is still cold. Work up a new asparagus bed for planting late March-Early April. Order spring to summer blooming perennials whose flowers are edible: borage, calendula, chive, marigold, nasturtium, rose, scarlet runner bean. Illinois fall garden, plant: leaf lettuce, mustard greens, radish and turnip by the 25th. For free tomato e-book go to: Gardening Know How — Tomato guide.
Day trips
Missouri Botanical Gardens Fall Classes, St. Louis, MO., beginning September. Schedule and reservations: Missouri Botanica Garden, go to Learn+Discover, fall-winter online reservation, go to September schedule.
Murray State Arboretum, 300 Hickory Dr, Murray, Mon — Fri 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (270) 809-3841 No admission.
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, theme gardens include Kentucky symbol quilt garden. (270) 993-1234 Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon-4:00pm. $5 admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.