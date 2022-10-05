For the time being, mum’s the word on final artist recommendations for the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal.
Dann Patterson, chairman of the ad hoc art committee, told The Sun the Airport Authority would decide and approve the picks during an Oct. 24 board meeting.
“We can only recommend — it’s the board that decides,” Patterson told The Sun. “We’ll recommend, they’ll vote on it, and it can’t really be finalized until that happens.”
The committee heard concept proposals yesterday and Monday from seven finalists for the terminal’s 34-by-seven-foot feature wall, 23-by-eight-foot gate area west wall and 950-square-foot gate area glass wall.
“Overall, the artists were extremely brilliant and creative, and I’m amazed at the ideas they came up with,” Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. “We’re happy we selected the group of people we did.”
“They were very creative, thoughtful and diverse, and it’s going to be a difficult decision because these artists represent tremendous talent,” Patterson said. “But this is the fun part.”
In July, the committee handpicked seven finalists out of 51 applicants:
- Feature wall: Ruth Baggett of Paducah; Guy Kemper of Versailles, a past Murray State University student; and Blake and Hannah Sanders, a Cape Girardeau couple who taught at MSU.
- Gate area west wall: Baggett, Nikki May of Paducah, Tim Jaeger of Sarasota, Florida.
- Gate area glass wall: May, Russel Bash of Paducah and Shanden Simmons of Vienna, Illinois.
In March, when Barkley hired Via Partnership — a St. Louis-based public art consulting company — consultant Meridith McKinley later outlined a “wow” factor that highlighted local culture.
“We want to represent Paducah’s iconic presence,” Patterson said. “You’ve got several different aspects.” He rattled off the National Quilt Museum, Paducah Barge, Ohio River and Dogwood Trail. “If we get all of those things together, we can go with that.”
Some questioned geographic eligibility criteria for the selection process. Ultimately, Barkley required applicants to have once lived, worked or studied within 50 miles of the airport.
“We’ve already cleared that hurdle, as far as selectee eligibility,” Patterson said. “Each of these (finalists) fell within that parameter of being a viable candidate.”
Barkley has budgeted some $165,000 for terminal art, including paid commission, for the $42 million new terminal project opening in April.
Whoever the airport board approves will submit final design materials by December, with fabrication and installation work from January to March.
