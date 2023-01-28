Wait & See” has been the mantra of nurserymen and horticulture experts since December the flash-freeze. Plants may now look pathetic after the early record- breaking record temperatures, but most will survive with little or no damage.
Brown-black broadleaf evergreen foliage and evergreen needled trees and shrubs will recover as they go into spring. Normally, these plants shed a third of their foliage and needles each year. To check as to whether they are alive, gently scrape twigs bark. If it shows green cambium and small branches are easily bent, the plant is alive and will survive. Yellowed needles at the tips of pine branches are dead. It is normal for pine needles to be yellowed to the center.
A survey of my yard’s plants showed a lot of exposed surface dead foliage while interior foliage was normal for this time of year. Japanese maples always have some winter die-back. They passed the scratch test. Hellebores’ previous-year foliage die-back is a month early while its flowers are blooming on time. Remove the dead foliage. Mahonia’s broad leaves protected 2/3s of its light green stems. Pruning will have to wait for bud emergence.
Damage to hollies, boxwood and nandina depended on their location. Only the south facing full-sun and wind exposed Korean boxwood had tip winter kill. Not knowing what the remaining winter weather will bring, it is best to prune after new growth appears.
The to-do now is to prune back broken and obviously dead branches. Prune branches back into live wood. Cut branches to a crotch or the main trunk. The cut should not be flush with the trunk but into the specialized bark where the branch joins the trunk. Do not coat the cut with paint or other sealant.
A random test of the japonica quince, Korean dogwood, tulip magnolia and dwarf magnolia, and witch hazel buds indicated that this spring the trees will be completely covered in flowers. There were no dried buds to be found. Early January, spirea and japonica quince sent out some blooms, so they weathered the deep freeze.
Iris, daffodils and hollyhock have emerged 6-8”. The hollyhock is ahead of schedule and has been covered on freezing nights to protect its tender foliage.
“Wait & See”. Keep watch on the plants as we go into spring. Do Not fertilize now to avoid additional stress. Allow plants to emerge, bloom and leaf out on their schedule which can be late April to early June.
Garden — Inspect tender bulbs stored over winter. Discard soft, mold, and dried bulbs. Cut branches of witch hazel to force. Order annual seeds or plants for a succession of flowers throughout the summer and into fall.
Houseplant — Take cuttings of geraniums. Keep the foliage dry to prevent leaf and stem diseases.
Vegetables — Before using one gallon jugs(milk, orange juice, etc.) to winter sow seeds, thoroughly wash the containers. Use new potting soil that does not have fertilizer added as it will burn the seedlings. Test viability of previous years’ seeds. Dampen a paper towel, place 10 seeds on it, cover and check on the germination. If seven or more germinate, the seed is worth planting.
Plant peas and brassicas mid-month. Their seeds are viable for 2 years and 5 years respectively.
February 1, “Rain Barrels & Rain Gardens” Lunch Break Gardening Series, 12:15-12:45 p.m., Marshall co. Extension Office 1933 Mayfield Rd., Benton. RSVP by Monday, January 30, $12 cost includes lunch. 270-527-3285.
February 7 — “Propagation by Seed” Toolbox Garden Series, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners, 5pm, McCracken Co. Extension Service, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah. For more information: 270-554-9520.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
