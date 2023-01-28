Wait & See” has been the mantra of nurserymen and horticulture experts since December the flash-freeze. Plants may now look pathetic after the early record- breaking record temperatures, but most will survive with little or no damage.

Brown-black broadleaf evergreen foliage and evergreen needled trees and shrubs will recover as they go into spring. Normally, these plants shed a third of their foliage and needles each year. To check as to whether they are alive, gently scrape twigs bark. If it shows green cambium and small branches are easily bent, the plant is alive and will survive. Yellowed needles at the tips of pine branches are dead. It is normal for pine needles to be yellowed to the center.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In