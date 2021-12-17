Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.