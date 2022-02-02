Relief work continues after the Dec. 10 tornado touched down and swept through Marshall County. As of Jan. 27 county officials said 279,000 cubic square feet of debris has been removed from right-of-ways. The tornado left an estimated 500,000 cubic square feet of construction and vegetation debris from Vanzora to Cambridge Shores.
A news conference was held last week to update residents on the progress.
“We wanted to be able to provide several important updates as we are currently transitioning into more of a rebuilding focus in this disaster recovery,” said Britney Hargrove, public information officer for Marshall County.
Residents are still encouraged to call the hotline at 270-527-8657, no matter the level of damage the property sustained. Hargrove said officials want to make sure all the residents are receiving access to all the resources they need. The hotline is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Leave a message after hours and the phone call will be returned.
So far, around 400 people have called into the hotline and officials are now going back through the database making follow-up calls to get updates on their living status and needs that may have come up since the disaster happened.
“If you are receiving calls from us just know this is just another step that we are taking to make sure that our residents weren’t just helped initially, but that we are here for you throughout this process,” Hargrove said.
If a resident has been denied by FEMA and SBA, there are still resources and programs that may be available to them.
Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Neal gave an update on some logistics, including the removal statistics.
Volunteer groups are still in the county daily helping with clean-up. A Christian organization from northern Kentucky will be in town this week to bring in people who have specific labor skills such as carpentry, plumbing, etc. The organization will visit 10-20 sites to identify if those locations fit their mission. If they do, they will come in to help rebuild those homes.
Volunteer organizations that provide nonprofit construction work are urged to call the hotline to sign up to assist as the rebuilding efforts begin.
“I just want to encourage everybody to keep faith in what we are doing. We’re going to get through this together but there are resources out there, and we’re going to do our best to get that information out there so you can reach out to us,” Neal said.
Officials are requesting homeowners to continue to move debris to right-of-ways within the coming days. The final run to pick-up the debris will be in about two weeks. Construction and vegetation debris need to be placed in separate piles.
Tony Watkins spoke about the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund. Donations have came from across the nation for tornado relief expenses. Donations can be made at cfwestky.org and designated to stay in Marshall County.
Some of the funding has been allocated to providing container homes for interim housing. The homes are outfitted with home furnishings and are free for use for six-months. So far, they have been placed in Marshall County and Dawson Springs where 22 school teachers lost their homes. The container homes are being manufactured in Indiana and delivered to western Kentucky.
The community foundation has also made a sizable donation to the nonprofit Living Land and Waters. The organization has been working to clear debris from the waterways in Kentucky Lake and the Kentucky Lake shoreline.
Residents are reminded the deadline to apply for Small Business Administration assistance is Feb. 10. You do not have to have a small business to apply. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11.
