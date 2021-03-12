DeBoe finds career path close to home

By watching — and learning from — his father, who works as a carpenter, Daley DeBoe is well on his way to nailing down a solid career.
“My dad works for Ray Black & Son. He’s worked for them over 30 years,” said Deboe, a junior at Crittenden County High School.
“Ever since I was a kid I’ve grown up watching him build stuff and I was like, ‘that’s what I want to do.’ ”
Deboe, 17, who is finishing his second year in carpentry classes at the Caldwell County Regional Career Center, has been chosen as the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week.
“He’s a self-starter, a very responsible student, and has great leadership qualities,” said Greg Creekmur, his carpentry instructor. “He’s going to make a really good carpenter, and either be a very good leader for a company, or have his own company ... I think he has that type of potential.”
DeBoe, the son of Charlie and Ann DeBoe, is well on his way to earning the necessary certifications, according to Creekmur.
In addition, DeBoe said he has already been offered a job through his father’s employer. While it is not “set in stone,” the younger DeBoe said he’d like to continue to work with his father as he has been.
“I’d start from scratch as an apprentice and do all that, go through their school. So, I have that if that’s what I choose.”
In terms of working with his father, “He treats me like one of the guys, he puts me to work,” DeBoe said.
DeBoe also enjoys anything related to the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He plays baseball for Crittenden County High School and also summer league softball. He also has volunteered in recent summers at the Smithland Food Bank, and helped with fundraising for his local community center.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Caldwell Regional Career Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as carpentry, automotive technology, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
