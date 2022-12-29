Registered Kentucky voters who wish to update their party affiliation must do so by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023 primaries for governor and statewide constitutional officers.

In Kentucky, primary elections for the Democrat and Republican parties are closed elections. This means in the primary election, only registered Democrats can cast votes for Democrat candidates , and only registered Republicans can cast votes for Republican candidates.

