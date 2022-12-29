Registered Kentucky voters who wish to update their party affiliation must do so by Dec. 31 in order to be eligible to vote in the May 16, 2023 primaries for governor and statewide constitutional officers.
In Kentucky, primary elections for the Democrat and Republican parties are closed elections. This means in the primary election, only registered Democrats can cast votes for Democrat candidates , and only registered Republicans can cast votes for Republican candidates.
“You cannot vote in a political party’s primary election if you are not registered as a member of that party,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a video released Tuesday addressing party registration.
The Dec. 31 deadline applies to current registered voters who wish to change or update their existing political party affiliation. This rule does not apply to voters who register for the first time after Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Secretary of State’s office.
Political party affiliation can be updated online at govote.ky.gov by clicking on the “New/Update Registration” tab.
The McCracken County Clerk’s office is also open today until 4:30 p.m. The office will be closed Dec. 29 through Jan. 2 for New Year’s, and will reopen on Jan. 3.
Kentucky offices up for election statewide in 2023 include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, treasurer and commissioner of agriculture.
