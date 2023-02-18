The Carson Center for the Performing Arts will host a regional competition for the 2023 National Civics Bee. The competition is for students in sixth through eighth grade in public, private or home schools in Kentucky.
Entry into the first round of the competition consists of a 500-word essay that must be received by midnight Friday.
Students can submit their essays online at bit.ly/3hoqBsu. Twenty students will be selected by a panel of judges for the regional competition to be held April 22 at the Carson Center.
The regional competition is open to students in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster counties.
At the regional event, students will compete in a format to test their civics knowledge in a live quiz competition. Each local finalist who participates in the live competition will receive a certificate commemorating their participation. There will be first-, second- and third-place award recipients.
The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student. The top three winners at the Paducah competition will then have a chance to compete against other middle school students from across the state at the state level competition in Frankfort.
The live event will feature the 20 finalists answering two rounds of civics-based quiz questions. The first two rounds will eliminate students based on the accuracy of their answers to the questions.
The five students with the highest scores at the end of the second round will advance to Round 3. The third round will include questions from a panel of judges regarding the student’s essay submission. The student with the highest cumulative score at the end of Round 3 will be determined the first-place winner.
Civics Bee is aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the U.S. Chamber, is coordinating the regional competition.
“This is truly a regional competition, so we encourage students from all counties in western Kentucky to apply,” said Paducah Chamber President Sandra Wilson. “We are honored to have been chosen by the U.S. Chamber Foundation as a Kentucky chamber partner for the National Civics Bee.
“We think this is a unique opportunity to work with our students and our schools to enhance civics education.”
Data Records Management Services and the Carson Center are the primary sponsors. Additional sponsorships are available.
For more information on the essay topic, competition rules and prizes, and for students to submit essays, visit paducahchamber.org/ncb. Schools have also received information about the process.
