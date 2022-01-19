Deadline to apply for SBA property damage loans is Feb. 10

The U.S. Small Business Administration encourages businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to apply for physical damage disaster loans before the Feb. 10 deadline.
Anyone in the declared counties in Kentucky with damages caused by the severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes on Dec. 10-11 should apply for the disaster loan program.
The disaster declaration covers Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from SBA.
Disaster survivors are encouraged to apply to SBA as soon as possible, even if they do not know how much money will be needed, and should not wait for insurance claims to settle. SBA loans can be made while insurance recovery is pending. There is no cost to apply or obligation to accept the loan if approved.
Customer service representatives are available at the SBA Business Recovery Center in Marshall County to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners in submitting their applications.
Businesses and private nonprofits of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets, according to a news release issued by the SBA.
Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, elevation, retaining walls and landscaping to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofits, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.
Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates are as low as 2.83% for businesses, 1.875% for nonprofit organizations and 1.438% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/, and should apply under SBA declaration No. 17286, not for the COVID-19 incident.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Feb.10. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.