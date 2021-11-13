METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Metropolis Christmas parade is back on the calendar.
After being cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce committee has set the event for 3 p.m. on Dec. 4.
This will be the Chamber’s 73rd year hosting the annual celebration. This year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”
The parade will begin at Third and Ferry streets, coming up Ferry Street, turning left on Fifth Street, going around Superman Square and ending at Ninth and Market streets.
The Chamber committee encourages attendees practice social distancing and wear masks.
The Chamber committee has established the following guidelines for the parade and judging:
• Every unit must be decorated using this year’s theme.
• Participants must be in place by 2:15 p.m.
• The Metropolis Rotary Club is the only unit allowed to have a Santa Claus and will be positioned at the end of the parade.
• All entries must be child/family friendly. No weapons, real or fake, will be allowed.
The application to enter a float is available at the Chamber office at 516 Market St. from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or at the site form.jotform.com/213065749678166 or on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
The application deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The alternate date in case of rain is Dec. 15, at 3:30 p.m.
For information, contact the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.