Deadline for FEMA grants, SBA loans is Feb. 11

Kentucky residents have until Feb. 11 to file for disaster assistance through FEMA and the Small Business Administration.
Those living in the in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio Taylor or Warren counties are eligible for FEMA grants and low-interest disaster loans through SBA.
FEMA grants do not need to be reimbursed. FEMA assistance is non-taxable and does not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid and other federal benefits.
FEMA’s Disaster Survivors Assistance teams are touring neighborhoods to meet with residents to help them apply for assistance and make referrals for other resources.
The Disaster Recovery Centers — which include FEMA and SBA representatives to help storm survivors — and Mobile Application Registration Centers provide people with help in the application process.
To find the most up-to-date information about Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) and Mobile Disaster Recover Centers (MDRCs) in Kentucky, visit fema.gov/drc.
DRCs and MDRCs in the Jackson Purchase region include:
• Fulton County: Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, 1702 Moscow Ave., Hickman.
• Graves County: Graves County Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield.
• Hickman County: 329 James H. Phillips Dr., Clinton.
Those in the Pennyrile region include:
• Logan County: 255 John Paul Way, Russellville.
• Caldwell County: Butler Building gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton.
• Christian County: Maddux Funeral Home, 338 E. Nashville St., Pembroke.
• Hopkins County: Hopkins Co. Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs; Mike’s Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Road, Earlington.
• Lyon County: Old Convention Center, 3311 Lee S. Jones Park Road, Eddyville.
To speak with someone at a DRC or MDRC, open the FEMA app and click on “Speak with FEMA in person” or call 800-621-3362 (-FEMA).
Telephone lines are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
Applying for assistance is free. If you use a broadcast service like a video retransmission service, a telephone service with subtitles or other services, send FEMA the number for this service.
For more information about tornado recovery in Kentucky, visit fema.gov/es/disaster/4630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.