A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans daytime closures of the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge starting Monday to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
The daytime closures are planned for Monday, March 27, to Friday, March 31, and again from Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7.
Due to the limited deck width and use of an under bridge inspection vehicle during the inspection process, the bridge will be closed to all traffic from 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. each day. Climbers will also be assisting with the inspection to help reduce the length of the closures.
The inspection crew then plans to return with a daytime lane restriction on the bridge the week of April 3-7 to allow climbers to finish out the inspection work.
This inspection is scheduled on a weather permitting basis.
KYTC District 1 and the inspection team will attempt to provide timely updates as the inspection progresses.
Also known as the Brookport Bridge and the Irvin S. Cobb Bridge, the U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge is at McCracken County mile point 12.882. The 10-span bridge carries approximately 6,000 vehicles across the Ohio River each day between Paducah and Brookport.
The 5,385-foot structure at Ohio River navigation mile point 937.3 was opened to traffic in 1929.
Due to deck width, the bridge has a 15-ton load limit. It is currently restricted to vehicles no more than 8-feet wide and has a 9-foot, 6-inch vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all semi/STAA trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited from crossing the structure.
