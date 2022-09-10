Fans of the long-running “Days of Our Lives” serial shown locally on WPSD Local 6 will have to go to NBC’s streaming service Peacock to watch the show, starting Monday.
Bill Evans, vice president and general manager of WPSD Local 6, said the network decided to move the popular soap opera from its broadcast platform to its streaming platform.
“In its place, NBC is going to launch a news program called ‘NBC News Daily,’ ” he said. “They describe it as a one-hour innovative midday news program. They will launch that on Sept. 12. That time slot is from 1 to 2 p.m. Central Time.”
Evans said that the move is meant to continue showing “Days of Our Lives” for years to come.
“NBC believes this is the way to continue producing ‘Days of Our Lives’ into the future,” he said. “They say that the broader strategy is to utilize their entire portfolio, maximize the audience reach and strengthen engagement with its viewers.
“Peacock has certain levels of subscription, including free, but they are also doing an introductory offer of $1.99 a month. I think the lowest regular price is $4.99 monthly.”
By moving the popular show to a streaming service, fans will be able to watch the show at their convenience instead of at a set time. They will also be able to watch past episodes and there will be fewer commercials or interruptions due to severe weather or breaking news.
The introductory offer of $1.99 per month is for a 12-month period. After that, subscribers will pay $4.99 per month or whatever the regular monthly cost is at that time.
Subscribers can cancel at any time.
More information is available at peacock.com or by calling the Peacock customer care line 1-855-597-1827.
“Days of Our Lives” is one of the longest-running soap operas, having been on TV since Nov. 8, 1965.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.