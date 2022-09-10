Fans of the long-running “Days of Our Lives” serial shown locally on WPSD Local 6 will have to go to NBC’s streaming service Peacock to watch the show, starting Monday.

Bill Evans, vice president and general manager of WPSD Local 6, said the network decided to move the popular soap opera from its broadcast platform to its streaming platform.

