Project Pomona founder Bryant Hileman (left) works with volunteers Martaj Marks (right) and 6-year-old Miller Hefner as they hand out free barbecue sandwiches to residents of Dudley Court on Sunday as part of a day of service work for the local nonprofit. In total, the group gave out 400 sandwiches and 140 bags of groceries in different neighborhoods around Paducah.
Jennifer Ann Smith rakes leaves out from a row of plants, while Zachary Jenkins tends to a stump Sunday at Project Pomona’s orchard on Husband Street during a day of service for the nonprofit organization. The group also partnered with Maiden Alley Cinema to host a screening of “Space Jam” for local youth in the neighborhood later that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.