A Dawson Springs man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop Monday, according to a Paducah Police news release Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 5:19 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a 2020 Dodge Ram having been stolen from a business parking lot.
The vehicle’s owner told authorities he believed a white male carrying a backpack, who had been seen walking toward the business, had stolen the truck. The caller provided a description and told the police there was a handgun in the vehicle.
An off-duty officer saw the stolen vehicle near Wayne Sullivan Drive and Bethel Street and, with the help of other officers, conducted a traffic stop. The truck stopped and rolled forward slowly before coming to a stop, according to the news release.
Officers gave the driver “numerous commands to step out of the vehicle.” After several minutes without a response, officers approached the truck and saw the driver as having an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton responded to the scene and determined the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jacob T. Cox, died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
After further investigation, police determined that, prior to stealing the vehicle, Cox had fled a local substance abuse treatment center after assaulting a staff member, authorities said. Officers also found out Cox shot himself at the beginning of the traffic stop with the handgun in the vehicle. At the time of the incident, Cox had an indictment warrant from Caldwell County charging him with receiving stolen property, specifically a firearm, authorities said.
