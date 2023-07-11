OWENSBORO — Melissa Knight and Shellene Davis have been with the Owensboro Transit System since 2006, and even though they’re OTS’ most tenured bus drivers, they have no plans of stopping anytime soon.
Knight began her career in transportation shortly after her daughter’s school bus driver left the position.
“Once I started and got my (Commercial Driver’s License) and started driving, I loved it,” Knight said. “Then I saw an ad in the paper to take a civil service test and drive for the city. (...) I did that, and here I am.”
Being a bus driver was something Knight never imagined doing.
“I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville,” she said. “But, my degree is in education-psych counseling guidance, so you can use that in your life. I never dreamed that I would be driving a school bus if you asked me when I graduated.”
In addition to job security and hours, Knight said she loves the people she works with and the people she drives, being able to see some of them grow up over the years.
“There’s a lot of instant gratification,” she said. “Every day, you’ll have someone thank you, and if you treat them the way you want to be treated, the ‘Golden Rule,’ you’d have so many people coming back. (...) We work thankless jobs a lot of times, but nine times out of 10, when you leave, you leave feeling like you did your job and you did a good job.”
Knight said the people she meets and the difference the drivers make on the passengers is the best part of the job.
“A lot of these people, you’re the only person they’re going to talk to all day,” she said. “Tell them to have a good day and act like you care.”
Driving conditions in extreme weather situations, such as heavy rain or snow, prove to be stressful for the drivers, but they are still able to connect with the people they work with.
“We have a true camaraderie,” Knight said. “They’re like my friends, and it’s really cool because, with a job, we’re here more than we’re with our families a lot of the time.”
For Davis, driving had always been her passion, having been a school bus driver as well.
“I started when I was 21 years old, driving a school bus,” Davis said. “I left there after (a little over) 18 years, went to the medical field for 10 years, and (I did not like it). So I came back to driving, and when I sat behind this wheel again, I knew this is my first love, and this is where I was going to retire from; I just felt at home.”
Driving a bus allows Davis to be out in the community more than if she remained in the medical field.
“It was my goal to make this my career,” she said. “For some reason, my mother was a nurse, so I kind of had some pushing to go into the medical field. When my doctor left town, I didn’t go with him, I came here, and it was just like I was home; I knew this was where I should’ve stayed to begin with, but I didn’t. I’m back now, and I love it.”
The sense of companionship comes from the diverse bunch of personalities, helping to contribute to her staying as a driver for as long as she has, Davis said.
“I’ve been doing this type of job for 36 years, and the hardest thing for me to do is to retire and walk away from the people I work with,” she said.
Adjusting to not being a bus driver will eventually be a hard transition for Davis to make.
Davis said every day on transit is a new day, with drivers experiencing both heartwarming and odd situations.
“After a while, you’re not shocked by anything, but the moments you have that you can really see that your small amount of time you spend with a person, that ‘good morning’ or that smile that they may never see from anybody, and they can get on here and know they aren’t being judged by us,” Davis said.
Pamela Canary, city transit manager, said Knight and Davis have shown remarkable leadership qualities and “serve our community well.”
“You would hear the staff on many occasions say they’re a work family,” Canary said. “This is not only their employment, but the people, their coworkers, the staff, is their work family.”
Canary said there is approximately a 50% ratio between drivers who previously were school bus drivers and those with no experience and needing training.
The turn-around for those former school bus drivers typically would take about two weeks or 80 hours of training, involving learning the differences between a school bus and a transit bus, the routes, pre-trip, post-trip and shadowing current drivers.
“My entire staff is exceptional,” Canary said. “They serve our community very well. They are kind, courteous and are just good people.”
