Sheriff's office adds therapy dog

Sgt. Tyler Free, with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, pets Claire, the department’s new therapy dog, on Wednesday inside Sheriff Brad Youngman’s office at the Daviess County Courthouse.

 Alan Warren | Messenger-Inquirer

DAVIESS COUNTY — Shortly after Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman was elected — but before he took office — he and other officials began discussing the possibility of purchasing a therapy dog for the department.

The idea was brought to the office by Sgt. Tyler Free.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In