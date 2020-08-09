CLINTON — Mr. David Kimbell, 75, of Clinton passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence.
David was a life-time member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He was the former co-owner of Kimbell & Walker Equipment Company for 37 years and served as 2nd Lt. in the United States Army Reserves.
David was on the Board of Directors for HFRECC and Gibson’s Electric for 24 years, former chairman of KAEC and the Board Chairman of Clinton-Hickman Co. ICF Nursing Facility. David graduated from Murray State University and was a charter member of AGR and stayed active in the Alumni Association.
He loved Murray State Basketball and was an avid hunter, but his most prized accomplishments were his three granddaughters.
He was survived by his wife of 51 years, Lilly Brown Kimbell of Clinton; son, Bart (Christy) Kimbell of Clinton; daughter, Jennifer (David) Lusk of Fulton; 3 granddaughters, Gracie Lusk and Shiloh Lusk both of Fulton and Lilly Kimbell of Clinton and brother, Freddie Kimbell of Clinton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Edward and Beulah Marie Barclay Kimbell.
Graveside services for David will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Webb officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Donations: Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, c/o Teresa Fuller, 2213 State Route 575 North, Clinton, KY 42031.
