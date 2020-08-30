LEDBETTER — David Gene Swain, 66, of Ledbetter, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Mr. Swain was a pipefitter for Local Union 184 and employed at Collier Contractors and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Swain of Ledbetter; two sons, Andrew Townsend Swain of Ledbetter, Aaron David Swain of Ledbetter; two brothers, Tommy (Joyce) Swain of Ledbetter, Owen (Cindy) Swain of Tampa, FL; one sister, Lisa (Rock) Rocamontes of Lone Oak; one sister in-law, Vickie Robinson of Ledbetter; one grandson, Drew Swain; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren Swain and Dorothy (Tucker) Swain.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hughes Funeral Home with Rev. Daniel Fraser officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum of 6 feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Blythe Scholarship or Jon Vance Scholarship, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
