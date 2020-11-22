BURNA — David L. Agent, 91, of Burna, passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Systems in Salem.
Mr. Agent was born in Crittenden County on Aug. 9, 1929, to William M. and Mary Etha (Shahan) Agent. He retired from the Smithland Nursing Home in 1996. Prior to that he worked for Harris LP Gas in Salem, but his love was in farming. He owned and worked his own farm and worked for various others throughout the county. He also worked in positions In Calvert City and Hopkinsville.
He will be remembered as a beloved father and grandfather. He was well known for a great sense of humor and liked to kid all those he met. He was an avid guitarist and liked to get together with others to pick and sing.
He also played harmonica and dreamed of the fiddle.
He is survived by his son, Randall K. Agent (fiancé Kathi) of Evansville, Indiana; daughters: Connie Hanks of Marion, and Betty Cates (Kevin) of Smithland; grandchildren, Allen Agent, Mariel Agent and others; and great-grandchild, Leighton Agent.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Myrl (Gilland) Agent; sons: David Wayne Agent and Carol Douglas Agent; five sisters; one brother; and his parents.
All services will be private. Burial will follow in Lola Cemetery.
